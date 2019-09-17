SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday issued a no-wake advisory for boaters on the Missouri River from mile marker 750 (at Sioux City) through mile marker 498 (at Rulo, Nebraska).
The advisory is intended to protect river infrastructure amid ongoing high river levels.
Boaters are asked to operate at the slowest speed necessary for safe navigation. The advisory will remain in effect until canceled by the Captain of the Port.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting the Missouri River in Sioux City will crest Wednesday morning at 30 feet. The river is expected to remain at 30 feet during the day Wednesday before falling that night.