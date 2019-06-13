Growing up, I didn't really have a musical identity. Most of the radio I listened dealt with sporting events: Minnesota Twins games during the summer or some talk sports radio. My radio wasn't tuned in to music as much as it should've been.
My music culture was based on Hootie and the Blowfish. The first major concert I went to was Weird Al. My music tastes were very soft to this point; part of it was my mother didn't want me to get sucked into some mad music tastes. Which is a bit funny since my mom listened to the vinyl record of Meatloaf's "Bat out of Hell" a good amount, but my sister and I usually weren't around when she did.
Well, once I got my driver's permit, the radio was on a bit more in the car and a certain song caught my attention - "What's My Age Again" by Blink 182. Their first major hit. No, I didn't see the music video because we didn't have cable, so that meant no MTV.
I found the tune catchy and I ended up buying the CD, which my mother didn't notice. She wouldn't have approved since the album cover not only had a parental advisory sticker, but also a scantily clad woman on it. Not something that my mom would've let her 16-year-old son walk out of the store with if she knew. Luckily, being able to drive gave me the freedom to buy it without her knowing.
"Enema of the State" was basically my music revolution, even though I didn't know it back then. What Blink 182's third album was to me was a chance to listen to songs that related to my teenage angst. Their songs were catchy, especially their hits. "All the Small Things" is still played constantly and is a popular karaoke song.
So I listened to that CD, a lot. And then I listened to "Take Off your Pants and Jacket," released two years later, even more. My taste in music drastically changed and Blink 182 will always be one of my favorite bands. I'm hoping to see them in Council Bluffs in September for the first time.
Anyway, as much as I enjoyed "Enema of the State" 20 years ago, I appreciate it even more now. I'm listening to it as I type this up.
"Enema of the State" wasn't just my musical breakthrough, it was the breakthrough album for Blink 182, too. The alternative rock/punk rock/pop punk, whatever you wanted to call them, released two albums prior - "Cheshire Cat" and "Dude Ranch."
"Dude Ranch" did have a couple of successful singles with "Dammit" and "Josie," but Blink 182 made a change before Enema of the State. Drummer Scott Raynor's heavy drinking led him to rehab and Travis Barker replaced him. Barker was a member of the band The Aquabats, who were touring with Blink 182.
It was the best decision a band could've ever made. Barker has since become one of the greatest drummers not only of my generation, but probably a top-10 or, dare I say, top-five drummer of all-time.
Barker's talent on the drums combined with the vocal talents of bassist Mark Hoppus and guitarist Tom DeLonge vaulted Blink 182 to the top of the charts. DeLonge had a bit more of a whiny voice that really worked when matched with Hoppus, who is still with the group. Hoppus can really slap the bass and DeLonge was a talented guitarist.
DeLonge has since left the group after the self-titled album "Blink 182."
It might be difficult to tell how "Enema of the State" is different from earlier Blink 182 with the first song on the track, "Dumpweed." It feels like "Dude Ranch" but once you get into "Don't Leave Me," Barker's drums match perfectly with Hoppus and then so again with DeLonge in "Aliens Exist."
While "What's My Age Again," "All the Small Things" and "Adam's Song" were the major hits, "Going Away to College" is right up there with them in my opinion. Maybe it's because that song has special meaning to me. I put that on a few custom-made CD playlists for a couple of special ladies back in the day ... Yes, that was a thing back in the day. And no, neither CD helped me win over either girl.
Then you get "What's My Age Again" followed by "Dysentery Gary." "Adam's Song" follows and honestly, high school wasn't the easiest time for me so I related to that song quite a bit. Yes, I know what some people think of that song, but I still related to that song today and the things I went through.
"All the Small Things" is still a classic and then the album starts to drop off a bit. "The Party Song," "Mutt" and "Wendy Clear"are still quality songs but not to the level of the three through eight tracks.
But "Enema of the State" ends on a very solid note with "Anthem" and it actually leads into "Take Off Your Pants and Jacket" with "Anthem Part 2."
It's fun looking back at "Enema of the State" 20 years later. When I bought the CD, I had no idea it was going to affect me this much or changed my music tastes the way it has. Heck, I had no idea how much it affected me even five years later, I just loved the music. Now I realize just how much the songs mean to me.
"Enema of the State" not only helped me find one of my favorite groups of my lifetime, it gave me songs I could relate to at a time when I needed to. Yeah, it's music so that may sound weird, but we all have songs we relate to.
As a high schooler, "Enema of the State" and "Take off Your Pants and Jacket" were those two albums.