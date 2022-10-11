 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Col. Mark Muckey, a Sioux City native, named deputy adjutant general for Iowa Air Guard

185th Change of Command

185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard commander Col. Mark Muckey speaks during the change of command ceremony at the 185th base on Saturday. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has multiple deployments, including for Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Most recently, Muckey was commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

A news release from the governor’s office said Reynolds chose Muckey because of “his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.”

“Like the Iowa National Guard itself, Col. Muckey has proven ‘always ready’ to protect and serve,” Reynolds said in the news release. “For almost 40 years, he has served our nation with distinction all over the world, and his highly decorated military resume speaks to the courage and skill he brings to every deployment.”

With this appointment Muckey will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general, according to the news release. Muckey replaces Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford, who retired in early August.

The Iowa National Guard Adjutant General is Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell.

