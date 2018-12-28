SIOUX CITY -- Light snow is expected to taper off Friday afternoon as temperatures drop.
Sioux City saw a mix of rain and snow Thursday. The precipitation created unsafe tubing conditions, which closed Cone Park, caused icy roads and led to a power outage in South Sioux City.
South Sioux City administrator Lance Hedquist said in an email Thursday that major electric lines had been "galloping," causing a large outage. According to the Nebraska Public Power District's website, the outage was affecting more than 2,800 customers as of 5 p.m.
Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Thursday afternoon that the rain and snow mix would transition over to mostly snow. Total snow accumulation from the storm should be around 2 inches, according to Masters.
"The winds are going to be getting even stronger yet," said Masters, who said wind gusts were expected to reach 40 miles an hour Thursday night. "Low temperatures will drop to around 17 degrees. Snowy and windy is going to be the main story."
Light snow and blowing snow will begin to taper off between noon and 1 p.m. Friday.
"Temperatures aren't going to go in the right direction," Masters said. "Probably by 5 p.m. in the evening, it'll be down to 15 (degrees)."
Temperatures will remain cold throughout the weekend and dry conditions are anticipated through Wednesday.