Cold, icy weather giving way to more normal conditions

SIOUX CITY -- This week's winter driving refresher course continued Wednesday morning, this time with freezing rain making streets and highways slippery in spots.
After dealing with 2 inches of snow Monday morning, Siouxland drivers were greeted with freezing drizzle and rain Wednesday before temperatures rose above freezing in the afternoon and melted the ice.
For the most part, area drivers passed the winter driving test. Sioux City police responded to only four or five traffic accidents in the morning, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
"We were pretty lucky, and people seemed to use the due caution that the conditions required," he said.
Southbound traffic on Interstate 29 was slowed for about three hours after the driver of a northbound semi-trailer lost control on a slick spot at 9:34 a.m. near the Iowa Department of Transportation rest stop just south of Sergeant Bluff. The truck entered the median and turned onto its side in the southbound lanes.
"The driver told us he hit a patch of ice and the tandem trailer began weaving," Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said.
Authorities routed southbound traffic around the overturned truck on the highway's shoulder until both lanes were reopened at 12:23 p.m. Wingert said the truck driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Wingert reported two other vehicles sliding off of I-29 in the morning, but no accidents in rural areas of the county.
Sioux City street superintendent Ed Pickens said street crews began spreading salt and sand at 7 a.m. after gearing up for the ice the night before. When heavier rain began falling later in the morning, more trucks were sent out onto the city streets.
"We were ready for it," Pickens said.
The weather system began at about 2 a.m., when freezing rain began falling in Yankton, South Dakota. The system entered the Sioux City area at about 3 or 4 a.m. Areas of northeast Nebraska west of Sioux City saw heavier freezing rain, which spread across the Missouri River into Iowa. Several schools in northeast Nebraska and western Iowa either cancelled classes or started two hours late.
A South Sioux City Community Schools bus slid off the road near the Lake Village mobile home park west of town in the morning and became stuck. The five students and driver on board were not injured.
Areas north of Sioux City avoided the slippery driving conditions.
"It was a very narrow band, kind of along Highway 20," Tim Masters, a technician at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said of the freezing rainfall.
The early shot of winter weather is leaving the area, and Siouxlanders can look forward to warmer temperatures in coming days, Masters said. Thursday should be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Friday and this weekend, with a chance of showers on Saturday.