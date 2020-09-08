 Skip to main content
Cold snap breaks 71-year-old record in Sioux City Tuesday
featured

Cold snap breaks 71-year-old record in Sioux City Tuesday

Rainy bus stop

Jeanette Craun of Sioux City leans out of a shelter and into the rain to check on her bus while waiting Tuesday at a bus stop along Morningside Avenue. Rain and colder temperatures, which started late Monday, are expected to continue at least through the end of the week.

 Tim Hynds

SIOUX CITY -- Cooler, wet weather moved into Sioux City Tuesday, with similar conditions expected for Wednesday.

Tuesday's high in Sioux City only reached 47 degrees. That shattered the record LOW temperature for Sept. 8 -- 57 degrees set in 1929, said Brad Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, a little over 3/4 of an inch of rain had been recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport. More rain was in the forecast for overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only expected to climb into the low 50s.

"It's going to be another wet, gloomy day until we get highs in the 60s on Thursday,'' Adams said.

A cold front that moved into the tri-state region on Monday night brought a major shift in weather conditions for the Labor Day weekend. The high temperature in Sioux City dropped from 93 degrees on Sunday to 74 on Monday.

"It was definitely a wild swing of temperatures over 24 hours," Adams said.

Temps in the 90s earlier in the holiday weekend were around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, he noted.

More normal temps in the 70s are expected to return to the region by the weekend, with clear skies forecast. 

