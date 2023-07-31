They currently have three storage rooms all with 60-foot ceilings, making the building one of the tallest warehouses in the Midwest. The first and second primarily hold frozen and refrigerated meat, one set at -15-degrees and the other between 28 and 34 degrees. The third holds ice cream overflow from Well’s at –20-degrees and is intentionally isolated from the other products in accordance with their FDA regulation. Two of the three rooms can also alternate between being a cooler and freezer, which they adjust depending on the product.