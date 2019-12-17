Coleridge, Neb. man killed in grain bin accident

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A 60-year-old Coleridge, Neb. man died in a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as Kelly J. Burbach of Coleridge.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a press release, a 911 call reporting a person trapped in a grain bin near 56909 881st Road, five miles east and one mile south of Hartington, was made about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday.
Responding agencies worked to locate the victim. Burbach was extricated from the grain bin and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
He was an employee of Hansen Farms of Coleridge.
Agencies responding to the scene included Central Valley Ag Emergency Rescue Team, Hartington Fire, Hartington EMS, Coleridge Fire, Coleridge EMS, Lifenet, and the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.