Colona to host new Sunday music series

The city of Colona invites music lovers to Hennepin Canal Parkway Pavilion on Sundays to take part in the new concert series, "Music on the Canal."

The series runs through Sept. 25 and features a different band each week playing from 4 to 6 p.m. This Sunday's band will be The Night People.

Admission is free and participants can bring drinks, snacks, blankets and lawn chairs. Twin River Little League also will be at every concert with a snack stand featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, candy and refreshments. All proceeds will go back to the league.

The pavilion is located off Illinois Route 84/5th Avenue in Colona, next to the Colona Fire Department.

