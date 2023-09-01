LYONS, Neb. — Prior to 2022, Emi's Restaurant in Lyons was an aging, deteriorating building, similar to those found along other small-town Main Streets.

But an immigrant couple with a dream of opening a Mexican restaurant received technical assistance in the purchase of the building and business training. Now, the newly remodeled building welcomes hungry diners to town.

Just down the street is the Center for Rural Affairs, which provided the restaurant's owners with the boost, something it's been doing for rural residents for 50 years. Helping immigrants become business owners is one evolution of the Center's mission of keeping rural communities alive.

"Our approach is always to remain relevant to the communities we serve. We work on changes as the world around us changes," said Brian Depew, who's been with the Center for 15 years, the past 10 as executive director.

Amid concerns about growing corporate farming interests and shrinking rural communities, the Center for Rural Affairs was founded in northeast Nebraska in 1973 to represent the "little guy," speaking up for policies to protect family farmers and the towns in which they lived.

With its 50th anniversary approaching, the private nonprofit organization, funded by state and federal grants, private foundations, earned revenue and individual donations from all 50 states, continues to speak out on rural issues and support agriculture, while its programs assisting small-town entrepreneurs and homeowners continue to expand.

While much has changed over the past five decades, the Center's core values haven't. The nearly 60 staff members continue to advocate for policy changes at the state and national level, provide capital and financing for rural businesses and individuals and aid community development efforts throughout Nebraska and into Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.

"The context has changed, but the mission has remained the same in assisting citizens in rural communities be successful in whatever they do," said Dennis Demmel, a retired Ogallala, Nebraska, farmer, president of the Center's board of directors and a former staffer.

He's been involved with the Center in some capacity for 48 years, and, like many others, he became involved because of his interest in agriculture, a driving force behind the Center's creation.

"I was concerned how can we keep people in rural areas, and the Center attracted me because of that," said Demmel, who grew up on a farm in Madison, Nebraska.

In its early years, the Center gained a national reputation for speaking out against corporate farm ownership and was ahead of its time in pushing for government policies supporting conservation, land stewardship and renewable energy. The Center's advocates always have had a strong voice when Congress shapes the farm bill, winning some policy battles, losing others.

"There was always a strong commitment to family farming, and that never wavered. It was not just a Nebraska organization. It was a national voice on family farm and rural issues," said Chuck Hassebrook, who worked for the Center for 36 years, the final 17 as executive director before stepping down in 2013 to run for Nebraska governor.

The Center's leadership soon realized it needed to focus not just on farmers, but also the communities in which they lived and the businesses found in them. It led to loan programs to help small-town entrepreneurs fill vacant buildings and bring life back to Main Street. It also created financial avenues for young farmers to get into the agriculture industry.

"We increased the opportunity that was out there for people to get into farming and business in rural America," Hassebrook said.

In 2022 alone, the Center made 81 business and housing loans totaling nearly $3.5 million. It has loaned more than $28.5 million throughout its history.

In addition to financial help, Center workers provide coaching, teaching and counseling on business topics such as marketing, accounting and business planning. They put on workshops on nutrition, conservation and clean energy.

All the while, the Center, which moved to Lyons from Walthill in 2004, has kept an eye on changing demographics in rural areas and the influx of immigrants. Depew estimated that 50% of the Center's business clients are immigrants eager to own businesses and contribute to the communities they now call home.

The Center's practices to help those communities thrive will continue to evolve, but ensuring a future for rural areas will remain at the heart of those efforts.

"I think the Center has always been unique, and it definitely is today in its holistic approach. It's probably what's helped keep the Center vibrant over the years," Depew said.

A vibrance reflected in businesses and individuals in rural towns across the region.