ORANGE CITY, Iowa — When three Orange City couples decided to list their newly purchased house as an Airbnb rental in 2020, they figured they could always sell it if they didn't get many visitors.

It's not likely the home will be on the market anytime soon.

Not only is it occupied nearly every weekend and more than half the days out of every year, it's been officially declared one of the best Airbnbs in Iowa. Airbnb named the property, Charming Baksteen Huis -- Dutch for brick house, the No. 1 most hospitable host in the state.

"It was a surprise. I'd certainly never heard of most hospitable host," said co-owner Sarah Dykstra, who handles booking and communication with guests.

To earn the honor, the property had to have a 100% rate of five-star reviews, with a minimum of 100, in the cleanliness, check-in and communication categories. Thus far, Charming Baksteen Huis has received more than 160 reviews, all of them awarding five stars, the highest rating possible.

"It was surprising at the first few," Dykstra said. "The first couple reviews, I was nervous. What were they going to say?"

Turns out, there was nothing to be nervous about. Reviewers gush about the amenities and charm of the two-story house located near downtown Orange City.

"This is a destination, not just a place to stay! Gorgeous high ceilings, well-done décor and a true craftsman feel blends old-world quality with modern-era conveniences. You will love it, I promise," one reviewer said.

Comments like that have erased any doubts Dykstra, along with her husband, Jonathan, and co-owners Jill and Kurt Wierda and Ken and Joanne Gambles may have had about putting the house on Airbnb, an online site where people looking for a place to stay can connect with owners who want to rent out their property.

"We were all pretty excited to try it. We knew if it didn't work as an Airbnb, we could always sell it," Jill Wierda said.

Built in 1927, the home had most recently been a rental after its owner of 50 years sold it. It hadn't been maintained, Wierda said, when the couples decided to buy the property in August 2020. They thought they might fix it up and flip it, but decided to try the Airbnb route. The Gambles already owned some Airbnb properties and knew the ins and outs.

After installing central air, modernizing the bathrooms and making some other upgrades, they welcomed their first guest by that Christmas.

The guests haven't stopped coming since. They come to town and need a place to stay while attending events at Northwestern College and visiting family. It's been the site of wedding parties and receptions, family reunions, birthday and graduation parties.

"You really wouldn't think Orange City would get as much traffic as we've seen," Dykstra said.

With four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, in addition to a dining room, sun room and family room, the house works well for families. Kids and adults can have fun in the basement, which has been finished as a game room. Outside, a screened sun room in a former carriage house provides a relaxing atmosphere. The detached garage contains fold-up tables to accommodate receptions and parties.

In between guest stays, the owners continue to upgrade the house and property.

Wierda, who's in charge of cleaning and stocking supplies in the house, said a key to providing a quality stay has been providing extra amenities, and lots of them. Everyday things such as laundry and dishwasher detergent and making sure there are more than enough towels, trash bags and toilet paper.

That attention to detail had earned the Charming Baksteen Huis a super host designation from Airbnb. Now there's a most hospitable host tag the owners can use in their marketing.

The positive feedback hasn't inspired the couples to expand their Airbnb inventory. Adding more properties would require spreading attention among sites and increase the chances of overlooking details that have made guests' stays so enjoyable.

"If we do another one it would kind of take away what we've established here," Dykstra said.

There's plenty of work required already, Wierda said, so one is enough.

"It's worked out how we had hoped," she said. "We've enjoyed doing it as a group."

As much, it seems, as their guests have enjoyed staying at Charming Baksteen Huis.