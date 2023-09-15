SERGEANT BLUFF — Poke around long enough in the hay loft of Winston Belfrage’s barn, and you’ll find equipment that was once vital to a farming operation.

Hay trolley tracks still run inside the roof’s peak, and components of the hay carrier, a system of ropes and pulleys that enabled workers to hoist hay from the ground into the loft, are stashed in the area that years ago would be filled with hay to feed the cattle and horses that lived below.

“I can remember when this was clear full, up to the peak, and you could climb up there and touch the top,” Belfrage said.

Now, instead of hay and livestock, his barn is full of history and memories.

That history will be on display Saturday and Sunday, when the Belfrage Barn will be one of 72 barns included on the Iowa Barn Foundation’s All-State Barn Tour, an annual statewide event that celebrates classic barns, many of them more than 100 years old. The free, self-guided tour gives visitors a trip back in time, a glimpse of how farms operated decades ago.

“A lot of times, it’s older people, so they reminisce,” Belfrage’s wife, Eileen, said of the visitors who have come to the Belfrage homestead at 2410 Port Neal Road in rural Sergeant Bluff during past tours.

Wooden barns used to tower over most farms. But agriculture has changed, and everything is on a larger scale. The barn grandpa built is no longer big enough to hold tractors, grain and livestock. Metal buildings that can house the ever-larger tractors and combines have become the norm.

The wooden barn is becoming obsolete, and it’s just as common to see one fading into the past, its roof caving in and paint long gone, as one that’s still in use.

“Sometimes it’s sad that barns are going to hell,” Winston Belfrage said. “Nowadays, they’re not a functional item on a farm. It’s not practical, I guess, for people to keep them up.”

For Belfrage, it was more than practical, it was personal.

His great grandfather, John Belfrage, bought 380 acres surrounding this site after settling here after the Civil War. In 1910, Winston’s grandfather, W.L. Belfrage, had the 54-foot by 54-foot white barn with red trim erected. At one time, it housed horses, pigs and dairy cattle. An interior granary held feed for the livestock, and the loft was filled every summer with hay.

Winston spent the first 13 years of his life here, until his grandfather died in 1969, and the farm was sold.

He never forgot the barn and the farm. In 1991, he bought back the few acres on which the barn and house stand and moved back. By that time, the barn had fallen into disrepair.

“I wanted to save it. I grew up here,” Belfrage said.

An Iowa Barn Foundation grant helped pay for a new roof and paint. In return, Belfrage opens it up each year for the barn tour.

“Other than replacing the windows, it’s all original for the most part,” the semi-retired Belfrage said.

He raises an overhead garage door, a replacement for the original barn door, to reveal a slab of cement with the date 9-1-09 and the initials W.L.B. scratched into it, a record of the date the cement was poured and the owner, Belfrage’s grandfather.

Back in the day, horses were housed on one side, milk cows on the other. Hogs lived in the back.

Nowadays, the barn houses only a small flock of chickens. The rest of the barn is empty of livestock, used instead to store a few modern farm tools and implements.

But evidence of the barn’s past is plentiful. Hay bales haven’t been stored in the loft for years, but the hay hooks once used to wrangle them remain. Other rusty tools that once were farming necessities hang here and there.

The wood is darkened with age, much of it smoothed and notched from decades of livestock rubbing and chewing on it. Still supported by tree trunks used as beams, the barn may be old, but it appears as sturdy as the day it was built.

“It’s a good building,” Belfrage said. “Try to build a building like this now.”

You couldn’t. And even if you did, it wouldn’t have the character as the barns found on this weekend’s tour.

