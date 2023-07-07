CHEROKEE, Iowa — Few institutions honor tradition as much as high schools.

Want to cause a community uproar? Suggest changing the local high school’s mascot or abandoning the homecoming parade.

Or, as was the case earlier this spring in Cherokee, propose changing the name of the high school.

Fortunately, the topic of whether to change the school’s name from Washington High School to Cherokee High School didn’t lead to contentious school board meetings.

Cherokee Washington High School Linda Christensen, a 1976 graduate of Washington High School stands outside the Cherokee, Iowa, school. Amidst debate of whether the school's …

In the end, compromise triumphed over controversy. Acting on a suggestion made by a former employee, the school board voted to rename the school Cherokee Washington High School, keeping the Washington tradition in place and, hopefully, eliminating confusion the Washington name has caused at the state level.

“This is the perfect compromise because we’re proud to be from Cherokee and proud to have Cherokee in the name of the school and we got to keep tradition as well,” said Ramona Nitz, a 1973 Washington High graduate who had voiced opposition to dropping Washington from the school’s name.

If you’re not a native, you may be unaware Cherokee’s high school is named Washington. Sports schedules and game results often refer to the school simply as Cherokee.

Even the school’s principal, Tom Ryherd, who grew up in nearby Alta and worked in the Alta-Aurelia school district for 14 years, didn’t know the school’s proper name was Washington High until he joined the district three years ago.

Cherokee Washington High School Though lettering has been removed during a construction project, the name Washington High School is still visible on the exterior of the Chero…

When the current high school building opened in 1953, it was named Washington High, following the district’s practice of naming schools after presidents and replacing Wilson High School, which then became Wilson Junior High. At one time, the district’s elementary schools were named Roosevelt, Garfield and Lincoln, and the original high school also carried the Lincoln name before Wilson High opened in 1916.

In recent years, the district discontinued naming new buildings after presidents, opting instead for Cherokee Elementary School and Cherokee Middle School.

Though a name change was discussed now and then, Washington High School remained. The topic resurfaced this year as the district prepared to tuckpoint the building. To accommodate the work, the letters spelling out Washington High School had to be removed from the building’s exterior. Administrators broached the topic of a name change, reasoning it would be easy to put up lettering for a new name after the work was done.

Ryherd said the Washington name has caused confusion with state athletics associations over the years, with Cherokee sometimes being mistaken for the high school in Washington, Iowa, or Washington High School in Cedar Rapids.

“We need to promote our community, and having Cherokee as part of our school name is important,” Ryherd said.

Cherokee Washington High School Many who live outside Cherokee, Iowa, may refer to the city's high school as Cherokee high school. But during construction in 1952 the school …

Alums politely disagreed.

“If they ever build a new high school, by all means call it Cherokee High School. I thought the word Washington should remain on the building,” said Linda Christensen, a 1976 graduate whose husband, Duane, and their two daughters also are Washington alums.

Nitz said she understood the reasoning behind the proposed name change, but the building’s always been Washington High and should remain so as long as it’s home to the high school.

“We didn’t think convenience was a good reason to change a name,” said Nitz, who returned home to Cherokee in 1997 and saw her three sons graduate from her alma mater.

Cherokee Washington High School Washington High School graduate and retired employee Linda Christensen looks at the school's trophy case, which bears the wording Cherokee Bra…

Christensen, a former high school library worker who retired in January after 15 years with the district, suggested to the school board and administrators that rather than name the school either Washington or Cherokee, why not utilize both by going with Cherokee Washington High School.

The idea obviously had appeal, evidenced by the school board’s ultimate decision.

Ryherd said the new name upholds tradition and promotes Cherokee, and it should end confusion with Iowa’s other Washington high schools. The school board never considered changing the school’s Braves mascot.

Cherokee Washington High School A banner signed by class of 2024 students displays the name Washington High School, the name of Cherokee's high school since 1953. The school …

The new name will go up on the building after the tuckpointing is finished.

Alums can accurately continue to call it Washington High, others may just refer to it as Cherokee High. No matter the school’s name, teaching and learning will take place as usual.

“Ultimately, the name on the outside of the building doesn’t change what we’re trying to do on the inside,” Ryherd said.

A tradition that will carry on, and one everyone can rally behind.