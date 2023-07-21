LE MARS, Iowa -- One thing you don't have to worry about during the Plymouth County Fair's annual late-July run is bundling up to keep warm.

Temperatures are typically in the 80s and 90s during the annual auction on the fair's final day, but bidders rarely chill out when Geri Dreckman's quilt hits the auction block.

"One of the highlights is Geri's quilts," said Bruce Brock, a Le Mars auctioneer who calls the auction, a fair board fundraiser that features chain saw carvings, specially made toy trucks from Le Mars Toy Store and many other items.

It might be months before it's needed, but Dreckman's quilt usually causes bidding to heat up, selling for an average of $4,000-$6,000 over the years. Last year's quilt, a colorful masterpiece that's impossible to adequately describe with words, sold for $13,000, a price that shocked its creator.

"It's very humbling, but it's also very rewarding," Dreckman said.

Dreckman will once again have a quilt, made of fabric from famed designer Tula Pink, in the auction, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on July 30, the final day of the fair's five-day run in Le Mars.

It should once again spur competitive bidding, along with fellow quilter Ginny Freyermuth's fun T-shirt quilt featuring panels made from old and new shirts from 22 Plymouth County 4-H clubs, some of which no longer exist. The back side contains 4-H and FFA imagery.

Dreckman has been making a quilt for the fair auction each year since 2002, and Freyermuth joined her in 2020, giving the auction a big one-two quilting combination that warms the fair board's coffers. Freyermuth's quilts have sold for $2,000-$4,000, but don't be surprised if her 4-H-themed quilt surpasses that this year.

"It's addictive," Freyermuth said. "It's the thrill of seeing who will bid how much for your quilt."

For Dreckman, it's a thrill to support the fair and give back to the community. It makes the hours, sometimes 300, 400 or more, spent making each year's quilt pay off.

"I really enjoy having one of the highest-value items on the auction. To me it makes my time feel worthwhile," said Dreckman, who co-owns Budget Automotive in Le Mars with her husband, Lance Kramer.

Dreckman already knew how to sew when she began quilting in 1998 after a quilting magazine caught her eye and inspired her to try it. By 2002, she'd gotten pretty good at it and had made so many quilts she was running out of family members and friends to give them to. She approached the fair board about putting a quilt in the auction, and she got the go-ahead.

"I was drawn to that because I grew up with the fair. I was in 4-H. I was in Girl Scouts," Dreckman said.

That first quilt sold for $1,000.

"I was like, wow," she said.

By that time, a woman who'd previously been making the auction quilt was ready to step away, and Dreckman took over supplying the auction quilt, though she wondered if there was a future in it after her second quilt sold for only $640 the next year. She stuck it out and learned that king-size quilts were more popular and brought in higher bids.

Each year, she browses through hundreds of patterns and designs, waiting for inspiration to strike.

"It's whatever catches my eye and what I think the public will like," Dreckman said. "I know it when I see it."

She starts each fair quilt in January and works on it almost daily. Like Freyermuth, she does the piecing, takes it to a long armer to be quilted, then trims it and makes the binding and finishing herself. She finishes in late June or early July.

Freyermuth joined Dreckman on the sale bill in 2020, when COVID-19 severely limited the fair, and she offered a quilt as an extra item to help the fair board make up revenue lost because of the pandemic. She has contributed a quilt every year since.

"I love to give quilts away," said Freyermuth, who for years has donated several quilts for the Le Mars Life Skills Training Center auction, held at the fair on Saturdays.

During the fair, their quilts will be displayed on the fairgrounds in the open class building, where Dreckman serves as superintendent of the open class quilt show, arts and crafts and art division. The quilts are currently on display at Primebank, 37 First Ave. NW, in Le Mars.

No matter the time commitment and cost (both women pay for their own materials), both look forward to continuing their own fair auction quilt tradition.

"I don't have any plans to quit," Dreckman said.

It'll be a cold day at the fair when she does.