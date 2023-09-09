SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Assimilating into a new culture can be difficult when language and cultural differences create barriers to getting a job or seeing a doctor.

For one growing immigrant population in the Sioux City area, volunteers at a new community center hope to ease that transition.

Launched about seven months ago, the Somali Community of Siouxland aims to help those who immigrated here from the east African nation of Somalia by providing interpreting, translating and other assistance to new residents while at the same time educating the community about Somali culture and customs.

"When you immigrate to a new country and have nothing in common with people, you look for people who can help you," center vice president Astahil Mohamoud said. "There's a lot of resources here, and because of the language barrier, people were having a hard time taking advantage of those services."

Somali Community of Siouxland Astahil Mohamoud, vice president, left, of Somali Community of Siouxland, and president Abdikadir Mohamed are shown at the group's new office …

Many Somalis arriving in Siouxland have friends or family here already, but not all do. Even those who have been here for several years may be unaware of services available to help them adjust to a new country and culture. Center President Abdikadir Moalim said Somalis often met at a local mosque, where he and Yasin Ahmed decided a more formal group with its own location could help more effectively.

"We saw there were a lot of challenges in our daily lives, said Moalim, who immigrated to the United States about a year ago and moved to be near friends in South Sioux City after a brief stay in Ohio.

An estimated 3,000-4,000 Somalis live in Siouxland, coming here for job opportunities at large employers such as Tyson Foods, Wells Dairy and Interbake Foods. Though there are many recent Somali immigrants, some have lived here for 30 years or more.

With the continual influx of new residents, Moalim said, there's a constant need for interpretation and translation services to break down the language barrier for those filling out job and housing applications, meeting with immigration attorneys and accessing government and community services. Somalia is a Muslim country, and adjusting to American culture can present a different set of challenges.

"As far as needs and wants are concerned, it's broad. There are deeper needs that maybe we are not aware of," Moalim said.

Somali Community of Siouxland Abdikadir Mohamed, president of the Somali Community of Siouxland, talks about the help the newly formed group provides to immigrants from Som…

Somali Community of Siouxland recently moved into a building at 730 W. 21st St. in South Sioux City, providing an office where people can meet with volunteers and voice their needs. The office also can serve as a meeting space for agencies that want to provide services or information to the Somali community.

"Anyone who wants to work with us knows where to come," said Mohamoud, who immigrated to the United States in 2007 and is now a U.S. citizen.

The community is working to set up English as a Second Language classes at the center. They envision offering after-school programs and soccer clubs for children once funding allows for it, Moalim said.

The center also can become a source of cultural activities, "to help our youth stay in touch with our culture and our roots as we assimilate and become better Americans," Mohamoud said.

Somali Community of Siouxland Somali Community of Siouxland vice president Astahil Mohamoud says the group's new office at 730 W 21st St. in South Sioux City, provided not …

With a physical location, the Somali Community has begun reaching out, meeting with South Sioux City leaders, the police chief, fire department and social service agencies. Having an office gives police, social services and other groups a contact point with the Somali community, providing an opportunity for both sides to gain a better understanding of each other and perhaps helping to avoid future misunderstandings that could lead to conflicts.

"People in the community we've met so far are really pleased with what we're offering," Mohamoud said. "There was definitely a need for this."

Somali Community of Siouxland Abdikadir Mohamed, president of the Somali Community of Siouxland, gestures toward a Somali flag in the group's offices at 730 W 21st St. in S…