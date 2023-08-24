SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A year ago, South Sioux City played its home games in another state.

Their red uniforms didn't match the purple logo and end zones on the field of their temporary home.

Everything seemed a little out of whack when traveling across the border into South Dakota to play home games at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City.

"Even though they were gracious hosts, it didn't feel like a home game. We had the right uniforms on, but anytime you get on a bus to go to a game, it doesn't feel like a home game," South Sioux City activities director Jeff Squier said.

South Sioux City stadium turf The South Sioux City High School football team practices for the upcoming season on its new artificial turf field. Because of construction at …

The Cardinals spent the whole 2022 season on the road, forced off their field while the school's athletic complex underwent $3.2 million in improvements that included replacement of the grass field with artificial turf, plus installation of a new track, LED lighting, home seating section, press box and digital scoreboard.

It was initially hoped the football team could play at home for the last game, but no luck.

"It wasn't too bad. It sucked a little bit not to play our games at home, especially homecoming," said senior wide receiver/defensive back Tate Albertson. "I was glad I wasn't a senior."

On Friday night, when the Cardinals play their first true home game in two years in the season opener against Sioux City North, they can click their ruby red cleats together and say to themselves there's no place like home.

"I'm feeling excited. Nice new turf, new lights," said senior offensive/defensive lineman Julian Perez, a big smile crossing his face before stepping onto the field for a recent practice.

That excitement isn't contained to players. Coaches and fans also are anticipating the first football game on the new field and the Cardinals' return home.

"Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited to finally play a competition on our home field. Hopefully we get a good crowd," said Jackson Dickerson, the Cardinals' second-year head coach.

South Sioux City stadium turf Julian Perez runs through a warm-up drill with his South Sioux City teammates during practice on their new artificial turf field. Perez said h…

For some of the players, it won't be their first taste of competition on the new turf. The complex was finished by the time track and soccer seasons started in the spring, so the track and soccer teams already have had home contests here. Both gave the improvements rave reviews.

"The soccer community loves it. They can't get enough of it," Squier said.

Football players have had a chance to get acclimated during weight training classes on the field last spring, summer workouts and football practice once this season started. No complaints from the football team, either.

"It's awesome," Albertson said of the new turf field.

South Sioux City stadium turf Head coach Jackson Dickerson walks off the field as his South Sioux City football team practices for the upcoming season. Though playing their…

School officials are happy with the trade of a few home games last season for a field that's now one of the premier playing surfaces in the region. Squier said the turf is softer and spongier than other artificial surfaces Cardinal athletes have competed on, gaining praise from visiting soccer teams last season.

His opinion is likely a little biased, but Dickerson said South Sioux City's field outshines those of their opponents in Lincoln and Omaha.

"This is probably the nicest surface we'll play on this year," Dickerson said. "It will just be a good opportunity to show off the facilities we have."

South Sioux City football field A drone photo shows a soccer game last spring at South Sioux City's new refurbished athletic complex. The project, including installation of n…

It's only going to get better from here. Future plans include an upgraded concession stand and restrooms, visitors' bleachers and field entrance, possibly a pavilion and plaza area.

Come Friday, no one will be focused on what's next on the to-do list. Of greater significance is that the logo at the middle of the field will match the color of the Cardinals' uniforms.

After two years away, they're home.