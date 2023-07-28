MOVILLE, Iowa — Just how long he's been on the Woodbury County Fair Board might be one of the few details about the fair Noel Plummer can't recall off the top of his head.

The number is at least 40, but he's not really counting.

Instead, he's counting on this year's fair, which runs next week Wednesday through Sunday in Moville, to once again shine a spotlight on the numerous projects Woodbury County's younger residents have completed.

"This is their show," said Plummer, who lives in rural Bronson. "We provide a venue for them to show and for people to come and enjoy. I enjoy it. There's a lot of satisfaction seeing the fair come off and be successful."

Like many involved with the annual event, Plummer's fair roots run deep. Growing up near Bronson, he wasn't involved in 4-H but spent a lot of time at the fair each year working at the Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church's food stand.

"I didn't get really involved with it until my kids started in 4-H," he said.

At that point, he was asked if he'd be interested in running for the fair board, the 36-member group that oversees the fair. Since he was already involved with the fair through his kids, Plummer figured if he could be of help on the board, he'd do it, joining the ranks of the more than 100 volunteers who make the fair run.

He's been helping ever since, putting his skills as an electrician to use in electrical maintenance at the fairgrounds, wiring new buildings and other general handyman tasks that make it on the to-do list. During the fair, there's usually more troubleshooting necessary, but he's turned the electrical emergencies over to another board member who's an electrician. The board also hires an electrician to be on site during the fair.

Electrical issues aside, Plummer finds plenty of other ways to stay busy during the fair, arriving by 7:30 or 8 o'clock in the morning and staying until 10 o'clock at night after going home for a break in the middle of the day.

"There's always something to do," he said, whether it's moving bleachers and chairs or a variety of other tasks that pop up. He stays busy, but makes sure he doesn't miss watching his grandchildren show their livestock.

After the fair is done, the board meets in the fall to begin planning for the next year.

Running a fair is a big business, Plummer said, and with a board of three dozen members, disagreements on how to continue to develop the fair are bound to arise. Over the years, though, members have always been able to put aside those differences, no matter if they were on the winning or losing side of an issue.

"One thing always impressed me, when a vote is made and a decision is made, everybody gets together and gets the work done," Plummer said.

For the most part, those decisions have been the right ones. Plummer remembers years when the fair had to borrow money just to open. Through a series of good managers, the fair's now on much sounder financial footings, investing during Plummer's time on the board in infrastructure such as the air conditioned Varied Industries Building and the revamped 154-site campground.

The board's also gained younger members willing to try new things with the goal of attracting more visitors.

"I enjoy seeing younger people come on with new ideas," Plummer said.

Currently in the second year of his latest three-year term, Plummer has no immediate plans on stepping away.

"As long as my health holds and I enjoy it and I can be of use, I'd like to stay," he said. "It has been a great experience, and I wouldn't trade it for the world. Hopefully we can get a number of younger people in here dedicated to make it continue to grow."