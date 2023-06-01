SALIX, Iowa — As a pontoon boat motored by behind him, Dan Heissel smiled and happily pointed in its direction.

"It's been two years since we've seen that," he said.

Finally, after a big boost from MidAmerican Energy, the water at Brown's Lake is once high enough for boating. The swimming beach, also closed the past two years, is set to reopen Saturday.

The lake's not quite full again, but it's close, and Heissel couldn't be happier.

"Now I can only hope Mother Nature is willing to cooperate with us," he said.

Brown's Lake water levels Dan Heissel, Woodbury County Conservation Board director, opens the gate to the newly-renovated beach area at Brown's Lake Thursday, May 25, 2…

For two years, water levels at Brown's Lake, a popular recreation destination in Woodbury County's Bigelow Park located one mile west of Salix, have been so low that only kayakers have been able to access it. Lake residents and visitors were unable to put motor boats into the water because the boat ramps were dried up. With boating off the table and the swimming beach closed, fewer campers came to a park that normally is among the Woodbury County Conservation Board's busiest. Heissel, the conservation board's director, estimates it cost his department $130,000 in camping revenue.

"When the beaches were closed, people weren't using the park as much," he said.

Now that the water's back up, Heissel believes that will change.

Boats once again are on the lake, and Heissel saw a wakeboarder a couple weeks ago. While water levels were low, the beach was renovated and expanded to twice its previous size. A new concession stand that will not only offer refreshments, but will have kayaks, paddle boards and pedal boats for rent, should be open by the Fourth of July. The renovations and additions wrap up the third phase of $4 million in improvements that also include campground and road upgrades, addition of a handicapped-accessible fishing pier and a fishing jetty and shoreline renovations.

Brown's Lake water levels Water flowing from a MidAmerican Energy plant flows into Brown's Lake Thursday, May 25, 2023. The utility re-routed a pipe to help fill the la…

The improvements are nice, but they wouldn't mean as much if the 600-acre lake was still low.

Two years of drought, combined with dropping ground water and Missouri River levels, sucked water from the lake in 2021 and 2022.

The lake also is filled by discharges of water used for cooling at the nearby MidAmerican power plant, which pumped 7,500 gallons per minute into the lake. As the drought worsened, Heissel and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which manages the lake, asked MidAmerican if there was any way the company could help with the lake's water level. A study commissioned by MidAmerican found that up to 95% of the water discharged into the shallow end of lake, a natural oxbow of the Missouri River that was formed back when the river was free to meander, was being absorbed into the sandy soil near the discharge point as Mother Nature tried to recharge the groundwater level.

The study recommended extending the discharge line 1,400 feet to the lake's deeper end, where there's more clay beneath the surface to better hold the water. As part of its environmental sustainability initiative, MidAmerican agreed to extend the line and made other improvements to its pumping system. The company late last year began discharging 12,000-15,000 gallons of water a minute into an area of the lake that won't lose water as quickly.

"We may not be able to fill it all the way up, but we can get it higher," said Justin Terrell, a MidAmerican senior environmental analyst.

It's been more than enough to raise the lake to a level that allows visitors and lakeside residents to once again enjoy it, even as dry conditions continue to persist. Heissel said periodic rains would help bolster MidAmerican's water releases by filling the lake and saturating dry soil that's been soaking up so much of the lake during the drought.

"This has been two years coming," Heissel said of the improved park and replenished lake. "We need to toot our horn that the lake's up. We don't know yet if the water level is going to stay up."

If it does, you can count on visitor numbers to stay right up there with it.