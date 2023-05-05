AKRON, Iowa — History repeated itself for Carter and Cass Moffatt's family at Iowa's National History Day last week.

No strangers to the program, Carter and Cass grew up watching older brother Cael and sister Corrinne earn trips to the national contest, though it took Cass a few years to appreciate the effort behind such an achievement.

"When I was younger, I thought it was just something you did after school," the sixth-grader said. "I finally realized it's a whole lot more than you stay after school and move on (to state and nationals). It's a lot of hard work."

That hard work paid off at the state contest.

When their respective groups were named winners, Carter and Cass became the third and fourth members of their family to earn a trip to nationals.

"It was fun to follow in his (Cael's) footsteps. It was important to me because he's my family and he got to go, so it was my goal," said Carter, an eighth-grader.

Akron Westfield History Day success Akron-Westfield eighth-graders, from left, Kaylie Meinen, Kaylee Miller, Faith Martinsen, Khallie Willms and Carter Moffatt perform a scene fr…

Carter remembers the fun of sightseeing in Washington, D.C., when his family accompanied Cael on his trip to nationals at the University of Maryland nearby. Corrinne didn't get the chance to attend in person, qualifying during the COVID pandemic, when the contest was conducted virtually. This year's national event will be the first to be held in person since 2019, and Carter and Cass are looking forward to returning to the nation's capital with their family.

They'll have plenty of company. They're among Akron-Westfield's four entries involving 14 students to qualify for nationals, held June 11-15 in College Park, Maryland. Two other groups are alternates.

Carter teamed with classmates Khallie Willms, Faith Martinsen, Kaylie Meinen and Kaylee Miller to win the Junior Group Performance with their theatrical presentation about Annie Wittenmyer, a Keokuk, Iowa, resident whose push for better sanitation and food improved the health and conditions of hospitalized Civil War soldiers.

The group expected to do well at the state level, but after their presentation, Kaylie said, they didn't think they'd done well enough to qualify for nationals.

"We had a good idea we'd make it to finals because our topic was interesting, but we messed up a little bit," she said.

To them, hearing their names called for first place was a surprise.

Akron Westfield History Day success Akron-Westfield eighth-graders, from left, Carter Moffatt, Faith Martinsen and Kaylie Meinen perform a scene from their National History Day p…

That so many Akron-Westfield names were called out was not so surprising to Val Philips, the school's seventh grade language arts teacher who has coached National History Day participants here for 25 years.

"I was hopeful," Philips said. "I thought we would do well because we had a group of hard workers and good thinkers."

For the past six months, Philips oversaw dozens of students who spent hours researching and developing their projects and honing their presentation skills, valuable experiences they can utilize in future classes in any subject, not just history.

"I just feel like it impacts student learning so much. The learning is phenomenal," Philips said.

Cass and his partners Coen Rolfes and Teygan Schram are a good example. None of them had designed a website before, but they quickly figured it out and won the Junior Group Website category for their project on the Hubble Telescope, a sharp-looking website that includes news, photos and videos.

Teygan suggested the topic, having seen a plaque about the telescope during a past visit to the Johnson Space Center in Houston and wanting to learn more. Once his friends' interest was piqued, they didn't stop. Coen read one book about the telescope and was hooked.

"I got interested and I wanted to read more," he said.

It's that type of intellectual curiosity National History Day encourages, and Philips said Akron-Westfield administrators and parents support it with fundraisers that help pay for students to attend the national contest.

"We've got families that see the educational value of the program and its impact on student learning," Philips said.

Any doubts, just ask Carter and Cass, whose family can prove it four times over.