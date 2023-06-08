EMERSON, Neb. — When it comes to community projects, never underestimate the will, and generosity, of small-town residents.

The latest case as proof: A bit more than two years ago, a group of Emerson residents organized the Emerson Veterans Memorial Park Committee to plan and build a new veterans memorial in this town of approximately 800 people.

Once they settled on a plan, they set out to raise $250,000 to build Emerson Veterans Memorial Park and establish a maintenance fund. Committee member Barb Gilster believed at the time it would take two years, a time line that had other committee members shaking their heads with skepticism.

Fellow committee member Corliss Hassler thought Gilster's hopes were aggressive, but they dove in and began to solicit donations.

Two years later, much of the $250,000 is in hand, and concrete footings were poured in late May. It's hoped the memorial will be finished in July.

Hassler, who wrote many of the grant applications seeking funding, can't believe it.

"I was amazed they could raise this much money in a small town," Hassler said. "It's been the best-supported project we've had in decades."

She said 47% of the donations came from individuals rather than big gifts from corporations or other businesses. Other large donations came from community groups such as the community thrift store that supports numerous local causes with proceeds from sales and the Emerson Betterment Committee. The veterans memorial committee also staged fundraisers and secured grants.

"This had the whole community involved," Hassler said.

It didn't hurt that it's for a popular cause. Veterans memorial committee president and Emerson American Legion Post 60 member Dave Mahler said the community always has been supportive of veterans.

"I think everybody's in support of the veterans, and it was a good project to solicit for," said Mahler, an Air Force veteran.

For years, Mahler said, the Legion had talked about updating or replacing a small memorial on Main Street next to the Legion's building, which is now a grocery store. The memorial had a small statue and a signboard with a list of veterans' names that hadn't been updated in a long time.

"We were going to replace it with something, and that something never really materialized," Mahler said.

The veterans memorial committee formed in April 2021 to finally replace the older memorial. The committee of about 10 members settled on a design similar to one in nearby Osmond, Nebraska: Seven black granite stones, which will have the names of 818 area veterans, living and dead, engraved upon them. Four benches will allow visitors to spend as much time as they wish at the memorial, which will be illuminated at night. Flags representing each branch of the military will fly behind the stones, and a taller flagpole flying the American flag will be front and center amidst a pavilion of stamped concrete. The committee decided to add three military statues to the design and will complete landscaping with spruce trees behind the site.

The memorial will be along Nebraska Highway 9 as you approach town from the north. The Legion bought two vacant city lots from Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, and there's adequate street parking and a parking lot across the street to facilitate ceremonies at the site.

"There is no place better than that," Mahler said. "That particular spot, the visibility is huge."

Gilster and Hassler said the committee is in the final stages of raising money for the statues and establishing the maintenance fund. With much of the fundraising's heavy lifting finished, they and the rest of the community will eagerly watch the memorial take shape. It's hard for Mahler to believe that by the end of the summer, a community improvement that many had long talked about will finally become a reality.

"For a long time it looked like it was way out in the distance," he said. "It's amazing how this has come around."

It came around with the help of just about everyone in town.