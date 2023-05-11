HUBBARD, Neb. — Ray Gormally worked for the Postal Service, so you know he had to be a stickler for street designations.

When he began referring to the 3.8-mile stretch of North Bluff Road from Hubbard to Jackson as "Jackie's Road," Jackie Hartnett could chuckle about the unofficial name her neighbor bestowed upon it.

That unofficial name has now become a little more official.

The road will continue to be known as North Bluff Road, but it now bears the memorial designation as Jackie Hartnett Memorial Road, named after the late Dakota County Board of Commissioners member who pushed for its paving a couple decades ago. It's the first Dakota County road to receive an honorary designation.

"I think she would have appreciated the gesture. I think she'd be very thrilled and excited and humbled by it, too," said Ron Hartnett, the oldest of Jackie and Jim Hartnett's nine children, after showing off the recently erected sign just west of Jackson. Jackie died at age 89 on July 19, not quite four months after Jim.

Jackie Hartnett Memorial Road Ron Hartnett, son of Jackie Hartnett, stands near a recently placed sign designating North Bluff Road as the Jackie Hartnett Memorial Road. Ja…

At one time your typical dusty gravel county road running north and south between Nebraska Highway 35 just east of Hubbard to U.S. Highway 20 to the west of Jackson, it's become an important link between the two highways and a dependable route for truck drivers hauling corn to the Siouxland Ethanol plant near Jackson.

All thanks to Jackie's persistence.

Her son isn't sure if any one event pushed her to take action, but she likely was tired of driving on a beat-up gravel road every harvest season when hauling corn to the family's Hubbard farm.

Jackie had won the first of her five elections to the Dakota County board in the late 1980s, and she set out to see the road paved. The project was put in the county's six-year plan in 1993. After years of engineering, cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Roads (now Transportation) and right of way acquisition, the road was finally paved in 2002.

It took no time for local residents to take advantage of the smooth drive. Prior to paving, the road's average daily traffic count was 200 vehicles and was projected to climb to 260 by 2016.

In the most recent traffic count in 2019, daily traffic was 735 vehicles, a total far above initial estimates and most likely boosted by the 2007 opening of the ethanol plant at Jackson.

"This is what farmers are using, folks that work at the ethanol plant," Ron Hartnett said.

Ron lives in Dakota City, so he doesn't drive on the road as often. But he's aware of how important that stretch of pavement has become to those who live in its vicinity and for emergency responders and others who know they have a reliable route, no matter the weather, to travel.

After his mother's death, Hartnett heard many tributes to her lifetime of public service as an elected official, nurse and volunteer.

"I just heard people say how many things Mom did, and one of the big things was the road," he said.

Those comments made Harnett think, how about having that road named in her honor? In August, he approached the county board with his idea. It was approved in October, a vote Board President Robert Giese, who happens to be Jackie's nephew, said was easy.

"When Ron approached the board about the sign, it was an excellent idea and well-deserved recognition for Jackie because of her work on the board to get that done," Giese said.

jackie hartnett submitted photo Ron Hartnett, left, stands with his mother, Jackie, and father, Jim Hartnett, seated, and cousins Debbie Burchard and Paul Hartnett at Jackie …

Hartnett said the family left the details up to the Dakota County Highway Department. The only request was that the sign include a shamrock in honor of Jackie's Irish heritage.

Ron couldn't have been happier when green signs sporting a dark green shamrock and his mother's name were installed at either end of the road in late April. An informal dedication ceremony is scheduled for May 28 at the St. Mary's Parish Center in Hubbard.

The board's action and now the presence of the signs brings attention to the road's history, Hartnett said, and his mother's role in enhancing it.

"This sign is a tribute to the permanence. I was really happy that the commissioners voted to do it," he said.

Probably no happier than Jackie was to haul corn over pavement rather than gravel.