SIOUX CITY -- Glenn Walinski was working part-time managing a Rocky Rococo's pizza restaurant in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1981 when University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students who worked for him directed him to inquire about a job at the La Crosse Center, the concert venue serving the region.
"They really wanted me to help them get tickets to a Styx concert," Walinski said with a laugh.
He asked about the job, which had been filled minutes earlier. The manager asked him to return one day later at 5 o'clock sharp as there would be another task awaiting. Walinski complied and was soon working part-time at the La Crosse Center, a position that three years later evolved into a role as concessions manager. Three years after that, he was named acting manager of the site, a title that soon read executive director, a post Walinski held for 13 years.
In 2003, the Wisconsin native made his way to Sioux City as the Tyson Events Center was constructed. Walinski managed facilities for the City of Sioux City before retiring Dec. 31, 2017, and relocating to Onalaska, Wisconsin, where he helps care for his 92-year-old father.
The 66-year-old returned to Sioux City this week as the NAIA presented Walinski with the Championship Legacy Award for his work in guiding national tournaments in Sioux City. Walinksi has played a major role as the city became "Title Town" for hosting NAIA championship events in wrestling, softball, women's basketball and women's volleyball.
"They've all been incredible experiences, working to host the national tournaments," Walinski said. "But the volleyball tournament is kind of my baby. Although I've sure had all kinds of great help along the way."
The women's basketball tournament had a home in Sioux City for a handful of years prior to Walinski's arrival. The volleyball tournament landed here after he and Spiro Vlahoulis, the city's purchasing manager, trekked south to Columbia, Missouri, 12 years ago to see how Columbia College hosted the national meet.
"With Sioux City already hosting the women's basketball tournament, we weren't sure if the city could get the interest of sponsors to host two national tournaments just four months apart," he said. "We also had a hockey facility here, not one built specifically with volleyball in mind."
Walinski, though, went to work and devised a plan that featured two courts on the floor of the Tyson Events Center with a third court of play at the adjacent Long Lines Family Rec Center. NAIA officials countered by asking if the Tyson Events Center could feature three volleyball courts, thus reserving the Long Lines space for a trio of practice courts.
Miles upon miles of plastic tubing mere inches beneath the floor at the Tyson Events Center (tubing needed for ice serving the Sioux City Musketeers) proved problematic when anchoring volleyball nets. "You couldn't drill into our floor because of those tubes," Walinski said.
Instead, Tyson officials consulted with engineers at State Steel, plus others, and soon secured the services of an outside firm that devised a metal-plate system at a cost of $1,000 per anchor. Of paramount concern was the stability of the nets and the evenness of the volleyball playing court.
"From the plate out that holds the net, we build out, making sure the floor is level," Walinski said. "We have coaches supply players before the tournament begins and those players run, jump, slide and block on both sides of the net."
Referees also check every inch of the floor, every year before games commence.
"The last thing we ever want is for a headline that reads, 'Tournament stopped because of unsafe playing conditions,'" Walinski said.
Even with a committed staff at his disposal, Walinksi admits there was a learning curve for folks at the Tyson Events Center to navigate when the NAIA volleyball tournament came to town. In the early years, everyone worked tirelessly to correct errors, doing all they could to ensure the best experience possible for the 32 teams playing and staying here.
"It takes lots and lots of hours and lots and lots of bodies, but it's so well worth it," he said. "Every team that comes here for the volleyball tournament arrives on Saturday or Sunday and stays until Friday. We want them to go home thinking highly and speaking highly of Sioux City."
"Title Town," after all, is the destination sought by thousands of NAIA student-athletes as they embark on their basketball and volleyball seasons. For many, they'll end their careers at the Tyson Events Center and carry with them memories made at the apex of their experience as a student-athlete. The same goes for all the mothers, fathers, grandparents, friends and siblings who follow the players here.
"We get to make new friends every year and witness history for these schools, these young women, these people who are living, breathing 'Champions of Character' who have the power to mold and shape our future world," said Walinski.
And soon you understand this isn't all about metal plates and lights and clean lockers for the pro who helped raise this tourney from a pup, so to speak.
And, in many ways, it's why Walinski, the retiree, dropped to his knees upon his arrival on Saturday to help put pieces of the floor in place. This tournament, this building, became part of him. Making it the best for the fans and participants became his legacy.
Such are the lessons he learned and lived in a career that spanned 36 years, a vocation he entered on a bit of a lark in 1981, a part-timer encouraged by his pizza place staffers to see about getting them tickets to Styx. He smiled while providing a bit of a career book-end, as Styx, he said, plays at the Tyson Events Center in March.
"A family comes here to watch hockey or volleyball or basketball or a concert for a couple of hours and they can forget about their bills or any matters they're having at home," Walinski said. "We get a chance to help provide them some happiness and some time together. And that's pretty special."