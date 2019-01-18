CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Customers savor coffee, rolls and lively conversation on Thursday morning as Sandy Castle stirs inside The Stirring at 403, the new coffee shop/bakery breathing life and chit-chat into downtown Correctionville.
The place looks and smells great; open, airy and inviting, the result of a painstaking process Sandy and her husband, Matt Castle, and their children and others dove into months ago.
"Matt drove by here on July 4, 2017, and saw it being vacant," Sandy said. "God told him that he'd have it someday."
She said Matt chuckled and replied, "Well, whatever. I'm not quitting my day job."
For the second time in a week, I'm noting, I've interviewed a young business owner who sensed an opportunity while driving past a site on July 4, 2017. The first was Eric Brown, the Paullina (Iowa) Hardware store owner whom I featured one week ago. Brown and his wife, Heidi Brown, now own and operate that bustling business in O'Brien County.
With the Castles, it took months before much materialized at this structure, the former Valley Grocery, a place that closed after a Sept. 30, 2009, fire. It never reopened as a grocery store. Insurance questions, absentee ownership and legal battles frustrated folks in Correctionville to the point they pooled their resources and sweat equity and opened the 6,000 square-foot Mercantile six years ago to fill their groceries void.
And for years the old grocery store site sat vacant and scarred by fire, an open wound plaguing this plucky small town.
"The previous owners had cleaned the damage, but much work had to be done," Sandy Castle said.
Speaking of plucky, that's a word that might describe these hardworking Castles. Either plucky, or downright adventurous. Matt and Sandy, both graduates of River Valley High School here, have never resided in a home more than five years. They've lived in Sioux City, Correctionville, and nearby Cushing, often buying a home, working to renovate it and then selling as they head to another residence. Along the way, they've welcomed four children into the world, kids Sandy educates at home while Matt toils as a draftsman and manager at Sabre Industries in Sioux City.
The family spent one year residing in a camper as they moved back and forth between Woodbury County and suburban St. Louis, Missouri, where they worked to help a pair of churches that examined a merger. "We'd spend a month in St. Louis working and then a month up here, keeping up with our responsibility at Family Worship Center in Sioux City," Sandy said.
They bought the old Valley Grocery site for a "good price," according to Sandy, and paid closing costs before setting to work, spending nights and weekends here clearing away asbestos, dirt and more, ultimately shedding light on unforeseen delights like a tin ceiling, hardwood floors and a brick wall on the site's west side.
"A 3-month project took a year, but we kept finding treasures," Sandy said.
The Stirring at 403 opened two months ago and continues to treat customers with coffee-house tastes from Coffee King in Sioux City. Sandy bakes fresh cinnamon rolls, caramel rolls (she makes her own caramel), breakfast casseroles, quiche and more. Their four children all take a turn in helping. Their oldest, Kendra Castle, 17, is lead barista.
In two months' time, the Castles have hosted Christmas parties, business meetings, a bridal shower and other family gatherings, all of which they've been able to cater. They've also featured musicians on a makeshift stage Matt constructed (in addition to two of the tables serving customers.)
"In March, we'll have music by Micah and Sarah Gitlin, of Correctionville, for an event to help raise funds for their mission trip to work at an orphanage in Thailand," Sandy said.
Sandy hailed the work of David Gleiser, director of Woodbury County Rural Economic Development, April Putzier, the city of Correctionville, and a host of local volunteers and those with the Correctionville Economic Development Corp. in getting The Stirring at 403 percolating.
There's going to be more, Sandy promised. "I have a certified kitchen, but I want to expand it so we can handle more luncheons," she said, noting that a young couple's Bible study will commence in the coming weeks.
As of now, the business is open from 6:30 a.m. to noon Monday and then Thursday through Saturday. An expansion of hours into Friday afternoons will be realized soon. "We want to do family game nights, activities like that," she said. "This is a place for families."
The Castles use the term "coffee house" because they see this like their house, a place of warmth where guests feel welcome.
This, Sandy said with a laugh, is one "house" in which they'd like to stay for more than five years. She smiled and sipped a cup of coffee, then said, "We're definitely ready to settle down."