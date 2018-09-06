HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- In December 2017, I made my way to Galva to write a story about the splendid new office site for Quad County Corn Processors, a firm that purchased and renovated the old Galva First United Methodist Church that year.
Delayne Johnson, CEO of the Quad County firm, couldn't be more effusive in his praise for the dedicated church leadership of Paul Voge, a farmer who served as president for the church's advisory council for 13 years. Voge helped direct the sale and 6-month transition of his beloved church into a growing business enterprise that serves local farmers and the community.
Voge, 63, died April 9, eight months after this important project was completed, an undertaking Voge helped see through as he battled cancer the last 11 months of his life.
Last Friday, I visited Ridge View High School in nearby Holstein, Iowa, to report on the Raptors' home-opening football game with Woodbury Central. As I stepped on to the track at beautiful Russ Kraai Field in Holstein, Jon Wiebers, superintendent of schools, informed me they were about to name the press box serving the facility in memory of Paul Voge.
"Paul announced football games for 25 years here," Wiebers said.
Voge's wife, Lois Voge, led a contingent of 32 family members onto the track as the Raptors' new public address voice, Shannon Tesch, spoke about Paul Voge's commitment to Galva-Holstein High School, Buffalo Ridge High School and Ridge View High School. Not only did Voge announce football games, he also worked with discus and shot put throwers for years.
"This meant a lot to our family and it would have meant a lot to Paul," Lois said.
With a name that was often mispronounced (it's voh-gee), Paul Voge showed his serious side in getting names right through his time behind the microphone. Lois said the Voges often showed up for football games about the time coaches and players reported to the field for pregame routines. Paul, a 1972 Galva High School Blue Devil, would go over the roster with the opposing coach to make sure he had names correct.
Per tradition, Paul would then head to the concession stand for a burger or a brat. And then, he'd take some time for himself near a tree the Galva-Holstein Class of 1999 planted in memory of their son, Philip Voge, who was killed in a car accident in the fall of 1999 while returning home to Galva from college at Northwest Missouri State University. That fall, the NMSU Bearcats won an NCAA Division II national football title with Philip's brother, Matthew Voge, a 1995 state champion in discus, as part of the team.
After having a moment of prayer or reflection near Philip's tree, Paul would head to the press box and begin his game duties. I joined him in the press box on a few of occasions through the years, the most recent being in the fall of 2014, as Ridge View edged Woodbury Central, 12-6, in an overtime contest marked by a lightning delay at the start and a driving rain throughout.
I listened that night up close as Paul delivered his signature, "And that's another Raptor (pause) first down!"
"He went from Pirates to Bison to Raptors and had to drill it into his head to keep the name of the team straight," Lois said with a laugh.
He was a man crazy about farming, football, family and faith. In addition to his work with young athletes, Lois said Paul portrayed Jesus for 13 years in the church's joint Living Last Supper Celebration with Silver Creek United Methodist Church.
Family members from as far away as Chicago headed to Holstein on Friday for a holiday weekend that began with this press box dedication. Two family members, Lois disclosed, missed the festivities and would enjoy the video I shot at the dedication.
Why did they miss? One was watching and one was playing in a high school football game in Nebraska. I'm sure, for Paul, that amounted to an "excused absence," one totally understandable, one wholly celebrated.