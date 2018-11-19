SIOUX CITY -- Nicki Leedom was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer while 9 months pregnant with the youngest of her four children.
"I was asked if I wanted to breast feed and I didn't, because I thought I had a clogged milk duct in my right breast," she explained.
Doctors performed tests and found a tumor, the size of a golf ball, which had gone undetected. Leedom gave birth to a son, Mason, on July 12, 2013. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches; a healthy, happy baby boy. As the new mother cuddled her bundle of joy that day, she mused about irony. "Both the happiest and the saddest day of my life," she said.
She began chemotherapy two weeks later.
"I don't know the name of the nurse who suggested we do a breast exam," Leedom said on Friday at Briar Cliff University. "I'd like to thank her. She saved my life."
Leedom has packed much into the ensuing five years, a period that, in one way, culminated on Wednesday as leaders at her school, Briar Cliff, came together to present her with an honorary degree in social work. When earning her degree (she's a couple of classes and a practicum shy) became impossible because of the return of her terminal cancer, she quit school to focus on her remaining quality of life and her children.
To say "quit" is harsh and inaccurate. This is no quitter.
"I'm in last round of radiation," she said. "I get a chemo shot each three weeks. Treatments buy me some time and allow me some comfort as the cancer isn't curable. It's in my bones and it (the disease) had moved to my lungs early on. My spine lights up with cancer."
After the initial diagnoses, she said doctors gave her one to two years. She beat those scary odds, and maybe she has her professors and peers at Briar Cliff to thank. She immersed herself in her children and her classwork. Becoming an advocate for children became her goal. She worked as a court-appointed special advocate and at Jackson Recovery Women's and Children's Center. She had visions of one day working on behalf of children in need for the Iowa Department of Human Services.
"I was supposed to graduate in May 2018, but we moved that day up to December 2017," she said. "As I got sicker, though, I couldn't walk the hill to get up here to class. I couldn't write papers anymore. I quit in October 2017 and spent time with my family."
Briar Cliff officials presented the honorary degree to the 36-year-old, joined by her grandmother, Fern Norris, and her 12-year-old daughter, Chelsi Foreman. "I wanted Chelsi to be there, so she could see her mom accomplish something huge," Leedom said. "I said, 'This is for you. I want you to go to college.'"
Leedom laughed and said she attempted writing a speech, but nothing came of it. As she sat and listened to a variety of speakers quote others, a favorite quote from the movie, "Back to the Future" popped into her head. She used it as it seemed spot-on for the occasion. "Marty McFly is who I quoted," she said with a smile. "He said, 'Whatever you can set your mind to, you can do.'"
She also laughed about being late to her own ceremony. This was a woman who was never late to a class.
"Briar Cliff has been like a family for me the past three years," she reflected. "If I wasn't at a therapist, I had a therapist here at school. I told people that even with cancer, you can't stop living. You keep going, you don't let it define you."
Cancer may have taken her hair through various stages; it may have sapped her strength and stamina, it was not going to take her spirit, her will to fight and to leave an impression upon others.
As she took her certificate home and placed it on the mantle, she still considered digging in, working for others. She urged -- and will continue to push -- women and those they love to seek changes in insurance that will allow coverage for mammograms before age 40. Leedom's diagnosis came when she was barely past age 30, after all.
"I had breast exams annually and nothing was detected," she said. "Even now, I'm not 40, so a mammogram wouldn't be covered by insurance."
Such a change, or at least a conversation, would represent needed progress, she said. So, she'll keep making that point to whomever might listen to this determined BCU Charger.
"Please write about this," she said to me as she dabbed tears on Friday. "Let people know."
The woman with the honorary degree shows honor in giving voice to those not served, children and women, primarily.
"Wednesday night's event here was huge for me," she said, sounding every bit like the champion fighter. "I worked my butt off and to be honored by Briar Cliff is a legacy I'll leave my kids."