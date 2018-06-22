ASHTON, Iowa -- Zach Warner broke out his new chest waders early, pulling the camouflage Christmas gift over his hips on Thursday morning while hooking up a sump pump in his basement, which had filled with two to three feet of water.
"My wife (Kristin Cummins) got me these waders for Christmas," he said. "This is not how I wanted to break them in."
Warner, who came to Ashton from California, worked with his buddy, Jeff Hohenshell, who lives two blocks south, pumping water from their basement dwellings, a site repeated throughout this Osceola County town of 423 residents. It happens when a burg gets bopped with 11 inches of rain in a calendar week.
Reports throughout the community ranged from 4 to 6 inches on Wednesday night alone. The storm, which produced rain over several hours, forced Otter Creek from its banks as it rushed south from Minnesota into Ashton.
All across Northwest Iowa, residents, business owners and farmers tried to make headway against heavy rains that created flash-flood conditions. The Highway 60 corridor from south of Hospers, Iowa, to north of Ashton showed thousands of acres under water.
Just north of Ashton, Highway 60's northbound lanes were closed for a time on Thursday morning, as were dozens of roads across Siouxland. Even a portion of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota was closed. That's especially ominous, as rain recorded there makes its way south into Siouxland.
Warner, who works in maintenance, pulled into his worksite at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. He fielded a call from Cummins, who asked him to return home as their basement filled with groundwater.
"I work in George (Iowa), which is 14 miles west of here," Warner said. "And I had to take gravel roads to get back into Ashton because other roads were closed due to all this water."
Hohenshell, an apprentice working in electrical/mechanical engineering at a firm east of Ashton, asked Warner to check on his basement.
"I knew I probably had water because I live downhill from him," Hohenshell said.
Warner saw water in Hohenshell's basement and called his pal, telling him he better leave work and head back to Ashton, there was work to do.
"I went to Sibley to get a sump pump, but the place I stopped at had sold out of them," Hohenshell said. "Luckily, I have a buddy in Sheldon whose basement is dry. He loaned me his sump pump."
The pair spent the day going back and forth, monitoring their pumps as they sucked water from their basements. Warner worried about the damage to his new water softener, a unit that cost $8,000. Hohenshell, meantime, feared for his furnace and water heater, both electrical units that had panel slots partially submerged in water.
Earlier this week, the Ashton Post Office closed due to flood damage, the aftershocks of a 6.5-inch rain late last week. Warner, a postal customer there, said his family was notified that external post office boxes would be activated for customers, perhaps as early as Friday.
Bill Honkomp, a member of the Ashton City Council, worked with his wife, Connie Honkomp, to remove carpet from their basement, the second time they've had to do so in a week. Over coffee at the Hangout Pub & Grill on Main Street, Bill Honkomp shook his head as the pumps chugged on and on, spilling water into the intersections.
"I don't think the DNR likes us doing it this way, but we have to get the water out of the lines, or it ends up in peoples' basements," Honkomp said. "The houses have old sewer lines and we're taking on water that should not be in the system."
Honkomp expressed frustration over his city's investment of $500,000 in a sewer system that might not be keeping up with recent heavy rains.
"I had three-and-a-half inches back here in the kitchen this morning," said Sarah Updike, owner of the Hangout.
Honkomp lauded the city's superintendent, Andy Goecke, for working at all hours in his attempt to keep ahead of what Mother Nature threw at little Ashton.
Walt Seivert, 83, said the ground simply hasn't had time to dry out. There's no place for the water to soak in. And while the scene was startling, Seivert said it doesn't yet reach the flood levels he witnessed as an 18-year-old in June 1953.
"We got 11 inches of rain in eight hours on June 7, 1953," he said. "There was six feet of water at our place three-and-a-half miles southwest of town."
Seivert, who was working in a wrecker unit back then, said he walked into Ashton in floodwater that rose to his waist.
"We're not to that level yet, but you never know," Seivert said, "we're approaching it."
"It'll take a few days to dry this out," said Honkomp. "And then, we have chances to get rain again."