ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Roof Garden. Mention it and David Ellefson, a 2017 Grammy Award winner with Megadeth, strums down memory lane.
"Head East was popular in the Midwest and I saw them twice (at the Roof Garden)," Ellefson says. "Black Oak Arkanas. I'd watch them on 'The Midnight Special' hosted by Wolfman Jack on TV. They (Black Oak Arkansas) came to the Roof Garden and I was literally in the front row. These big national bands played the Roof Garden and put this dream in reach for me."
The dream for Ellefson involved leaving the farm north of Jackson, Minnesota and heading west to Los Angeles, chasing a dream of becoming a heavy metal force. Ellefson packed up and bolted five days after his graduation from Jackson High School in 1983. Two days after landing in California, he met Dave Mustaine. One month later, they formed Megadeth.
Now, 35 years later, Megadeth has a Grammy for Best Metal Performance ("Dystopia"), 12 Grammy nominations, 30 million albums sold and a reputation as one of the pioneers in all things metal.
Ellefson this weekend returns to the Iowa Great Lakes, headlining a list of 31 inductees that comprise the 22nd class for the Iowa Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, a function of the Iowa Rock-n-Roll Music Association. The 2018 crop also includes, among others, Marilyn Maye, an Okoboji legend who appeared 76 times, more than any other singer, during her decades of work on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."
The induction ceremony is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sami Center in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Following a 4:30 p.m. autograph party at the Majestic Pavilion at Arnolds Park, a 6 p.m. Hall of Fame induction concert rattles the Roof Garden, the place where, for Ellefson, the dream took shape. Organizers had to add seats to the venue plan on Wednesday as nearly every space had been sold.
"There will be one-thousand people there (at the concert) celebrating these artists of all ages, all genres, all celebrating Iowa rock-and-roll," says Cindy Stanbro, executive director of the Iowa Rock-n-Roll Music Association.
"This is Iowa bringing me back home," says Ellefson, 53. "For a kid growing up six miles north of Jackson on the farm, Okoboji was the great escape, the cool spot to get away from the summer heat. I saw a lot of my favorite bands play there."
Ellefson, son of the late Gordon and Frances Ellefson, lauds his parents for helping him envision, then chase goals that may have seemed other-worldly to a boy reared amid fields of corn and soybeans.
"My mom (the former Frances Jorgensen) came from Gillett Grove, Iowa, and she was the musical one," Ellefson remembers. "Mom once caught Elvis' scarf during one of his performances at Veterans (Memorial) Auditorium in Des Moines. My dad, who came from the farm in Jackson and married an Iowa girl, was an astute businessman with no musical skills. But, he could see that I was serious about music and he relegated me to mowing the lawn on the farm so as to keep my fingers safe (for music)."
Ellefson says his parents fully supported him as he traipsed across southwest Minnesota and into Sioux Falls and Northwest Iowa as a high schooler, playing with Renegade, a band out of Estherville, Iowa, for a short stint. He was playing with either the Killers or Toz, a pair of high school bands, when they opened at Fox Lake, 25 miles north of Estherville, for the band Chameleon, out of the Twin Cities.
"The keyboard player for Chameleon was Yanni," he says. "Yanni!"
Ellefson, who has a business degree and one year of theology study at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, made a bit of a splash in Jackson last year when he brought his Ellefson Coffee Company home. The coffee retails out of Kat's Hog Heaven, a restaurant in the heart of downtown Jackson, 19 miles north of Spirit Lake.
"We started Ellefson Coffee Company on-line as a rock-and-roll coffee company," he says. "Our first retail outlet was in Jackson. We now sell coffee in record stores, bookstores, cafes, bars and restaurants all over the U.S."
The longtime bassist also has a line of guitars, his own record label and is currently at work with Megadeth on the group's 16th studio album with Universal. When not touring, he can be found with his wife, Julie Ellefson, a former management pro with Bon Jovi and Motley Crue, and their children, Roman Ellefson, 22, and Athena Ellefson, 19, both of whom are college students studying sports management and nursing, respectively.
"The kids aren't in rock-and-roll," Ellefson says with a laugh. "Rock-and-roll, in our family, skipped a generation."