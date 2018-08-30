Hall of famers

Here's the list of the Class of 2018 for the Iowa Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame. The formal induction ceremony is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sami Center in Spirit Lake, Iowa. For a schedule of weekend events, see www.iowarocknroll.com

The list: David Ellefson, The Nadas, Marilyn Maye, Buckeye, Ralph Goldheim, The Bushmen, IV Pauli, Rob Lumbard, A Stitch 'N Tyme, Rick Hillyard, Dean Davis, Pam Dixon, Cabala, Jim Musser, El Riadas, Julie Christensen, Dennis McMurrin, Lavendar Hill, Gary Richards, Torkays, The Trippers, Crusin', Festival, Duane "Nudie" Binder, Johnny Green, Dickinson County News, Lorados, Rich Mock, George Rondinelli, Lance Harrison and Dave Hogendorn.