MAPLETON, Iowa -- Scott Willmott's eyes widen while checking a blood-pressure monitor in the athletic director's office adjacent to the gym at MVAOCOU High School on Monday night.
"Two-hundred!" he exclaims. "That's not good. Better get that number down!"
Checks like this are a must as Willmott, 64, returns to the court to officiate high school basketball, not three months removed from open-heart surgery. He places a finger on his chest and concentrates a second or two. "Heart rate's fine, though. I feel good," he says.
He checks blood pressure again. It drops several points in minutes. He shrugs and joins halftime banter with fellow officials Jeff Lucas and Kevin Eekhoff, Hall-of-Fame coach Alden Berkenpas and Dan Dougherty, high school principal in Mapleton. Three minutes later, Willmott heads back to the court for the second half of the girls basketball game.
Up and down the court, up and down the court he goes, chasing a ball and the action for 94 feet, two games per night, three to four nights per week. Willmott won't let a ticker issue sound the buzzer on his 20th season in varsity basketball.
"When I met the cardiologists and we discussed this surgery, I asked if it would keep me from officiating basketball," says Willmott, who also serves as a substitute teacher and superintendent at the Sloan (Iowa) Golf Course. "The doctors said, 'No, you should be able to officiate.'"
Wellness check leads to diagnosis
Scott Willmott was teaching at Whiting High School 15 years ago when students were put through a wellness check for a health lesson. As Willmott walked the halls, one of the medical professionals administering the wellness examinations asked if he'd submit to a blood pressure check.
"She checked my blood pressure and figured something was wrong with the monitor, so she checked it again," he remembers. "And then she had another gal come in and check it."
With the number alarmingly high, the school nurse was summoned. She made a check and immediately asked Willmott to see the doctor in Sloan.
"I remember that I had a heart murmur in high school," says Willmott, a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native. "I needed a note from our doctor to play sports in high school."
The doctor in Sloan referred Willmott to a cardiologist. He headed to Cardiovascular Associates and met with Dr. Deborah Majerus, who ultimately discovered an aneurysm on his aorta. "Dr. Majerus asked if I fainted all the time," he recalls. "I told her, 'No, I never faint.'"
At the time, Willmott was plenty active, working basketball games nearly 12 months per year when not hustling all over the 9-hole golf course, keeping it mowed, fertilized, aerated and watered. He was also a near scratch-golfer. Still is.
He saw doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and had to convince them he didn't feel faint. They found he had a bicuspid aortic valve. "Most people have three aortic valves," he says. "Mine only has two."
The aneurysm measured 46 millimeters. While medical staffers kept an eye on his heart, Willmott kept his active schedule. Things didn't change until this summer when doctors at Mayo noticed the size of the aneurysm had grown to 49 millimeters. Blood flow through his aorta was restricted. Rather than passing through an opening the size of a quarter, he explains, blood passed through an opening the size of a dime.
"Patient refuses to admit faint feeling," a doctor wrote in Willmott's notes. The patient sighs and admits it had become more difficult to climb stairs and hills.
"Through the years I had dye passed through to check the aneurysm and it always stayed the same size," he says. "Doctor Majerus figured I'd have to have open-heart surgery when I was 60."
He beat that by four years. The 6-hour procedure took place Aug. 27. Surgeons placed a mechanical valve, sensing the ever-active referee might wear out the valve from a pig or cow in a decade. They didn't want to perform a second open-heart surgery when Willmott turned 74.
"But since it's a mechanical valve, I need to be on blood thinners the rest of my life," he says.
Willmott remains flat on his back at Mayo for six days following surgery. When his longtime girlfriend, Shelley Sweeney, joins him for a walk, he goes into atrial fibrillation (AFib) for six hours. He returns to bed as doctors map a strategy that equips their patient with a heart monitor, called a BodyGuardian.
"The BodyGuardian is a strip that sticks to my skin and monitors my heart," he says. "If I don't feel right, I push a button and it sends a note to Mayo and they read an EKG."
Willmott's return home is marked by one return to an irregular heartbeat, or AFib. It happens around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, minutes after the Iowa Hawkeyes lose a football game to Wisconsin.
"My son, Matt, called me after the game and we were discussing Iowa's loss," Willmott says. "It was such a frustrating game and outcome. And as I talked, I could feel my heart beating. I went into AFib because of that loss!"
Sweeney advised him to lay down and dash thoughts about a football loss. He needed to calm down.
"Later on, I was at rehab and I began talking to an Iowa fan about their season and my blood pressure shot up 20 points in 30 seconds," he says, smiling and sharing a sense of shock over what passion for sports can do to his blood pressure.
He learned to cope with Iowa's losses as he worked to gain strength, completing daily workouts and adjusting his diet. For the first time in 15 years, he sat out the football season and focused on getting ready for the rigors -- and the fun -- of working high school basketball. The season began on Friday when he worked a game involving the Gehlen Catholic Jays and the River Valley Wolverines.
"I ran a lot on Friday night as they full-court pressed," he says. They say a basketball official covers something like four miles per night. On Friday night, though, we had just one game."
He works both the junior varsity and varsity games on Monday. He checks his blood pressure and feels his legs getting a bit heavy during the second half of the varsity contest. Where ibuprofen used to be his remedy for leg cramps, it's no longer allowed because of blood thinners. Willmott now relies on Bayer Extra-Strength.
"I'm not quite in basketball shape yet," he says. "I suppose that's to be expected. I'll keep working at it."
He's grateful for his partners Eekhoff, Lucas and Bill McKelvey, veteran officiating teammates who keep an eye on the senior member of their crew.
On Tuesday, Willmott returns to the golf course to ready parts of the layout for winter. He reports his blood pressure read 141 over 76 immediately after the second game on Monday, a result he likes.
He also likes being on the court again, as it sure beats the alternative. Scott Willmott can't imagine a winter without jump shots, trapping presses, players, coaches, pep bands and the smell of fresh popcorn.
"If I ever get the point where I feel I can't do a good job, I'll hang it up," he says. "This is something I want to keep doing."
He better keep at it. His crew, after all, already has contracts into 2022, three seasons from now. Willmott will be 67 by then.
"I sure hope I'm there," he says with a smile, "getting up and down that court."