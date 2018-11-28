SIOUX CITY -- Ana Lambros had a hug for her older -- and bigger sister -- shortly before noon on Tuesday as Alex Lambros headed to the Long Lines Family Center for a pregame workout for her Saint Xavier Cougars volleyball team.
Ana Lambros wished her luck and then sat down for a rest. She'd already opened her national tournament with the Trinity Christian College Trolls.
Sisters, one year apart, are playing on different teams in the 2018 edition of the national tournament. Alex Lambros, a senior at St. Xavier, had 301 kills coming into the action in Sioux City. Ana Lambros, a junior at Trinity Christian, had 277 kills entering play here.
The two institutions, located 15 minutes from one another, are members of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Better yet? The two schools played one another in volleyball three times this year and three times last year.
Older sister has a four-matches-to-two advantage over younger sister. St. Xavier has gone 2-1 each year against Trinity.
"Ana had 16 kills in the match we lost to them (Trinity) this year," Alex said. "She just killed us!"
"Well, Alex came back and had 14 kills in the match they won against us," Ana said. "And they won the conference tournament."
Ana laughed, glanced at her sister and added, "I'm kinda salty about it."
Alex giggled and the two leaned toward one another for a shared laugh as opening-round action played out on the floor below.
The daughters of Jennifer Lambros and Eugene Randle III said they have their mother to thank for this volleyball passion. The sisters attended a private school during their middle school years, an institution that lacked funding for a coach to direct the volleyball team. That's when Jennifer Lambros, a former volleyball player, stepped up and volunteered to lead the program.
Jennifer Lambros made the trip to Sioux City this week to watch her daughters play, accompanied by one of the girls' grandmothers and an uncle. Their father, a trucker, had to stay home due to work commitments.
The Lambros sisters, who've grown to become best friends, basically, see one another once per week, if not every other week.
"I'm so excited for Ana's team to be here because she's literally my best friend," said Alex, who appeared with St. Xavier in the 2017 edition of the national tournament.
Alex, a business marketing and business management double-major, also competes in long jump and triple jump for the Cougars' track program. The 6-foot, 2-inch middle blocker intends to start on her graduate degree next year while playing volleyball overseas.
That's a fact that causes some consternation for Ana. "She's leaving me," she said with a sad face. "I'm not fond of her going away."
Ana, a business management major who is 15 months younger than her sister, stands at 5-feet, 8-inches and plays outside hitter. When asked if she competes in another sport, she shook her head and said, "I played basketball, but was always too aggressive and kept fouling out."
That aggressiveness occasionally showed in sibling spats, like the time Ana pushed Alex into a dresser at home and broke a drawer.
The story elicited laughter as Alex checked her phone and began to gather her gear for the warm-up session with her team.
The fights ceased long ago for this "Sister act," a pair that pulls hard for each other at all times, especially this week at the national meet.
"If Ana looks upset on the court, I start crying," Alex said.
And with that, the younger sister offered a hug to her older sister, wishing her good luck as another national tourney began.