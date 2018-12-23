SIOUX CITY -- Troy Betsworth plopped the weekly edition of Sports Illustrated in front of his son, Mitchell Betsworth, who began leafing through the magazine's "Year in Pictures" section.
Mitchell, who was born with Down syndrome, stopped at a photo of LeBron James dunking one for the Los Angeles Lakers. He noticed his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, in a World Series shot. Tennis star Vanessa Williams had a two-page spread. Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, clapped for the ball on page 14.
"I don't like the Chiefs," said Mitchell, an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
And then, on page 19, Mitchell landed on the image of a Special Olympics powerlifter. A young man straining with all this might, showing years of persistence and dedication, in pulling 405 pounds past his thighs.
He paused and smiled, perhaps a bit stunned. Mitchell Betsworth had shown up in the nation's sports magazine. Full page. Color. A beauty.
"Page 19!" he said.
Greg Nelson, a freelance photographer, captured the shot as Betsworth competed in the USA National Special Olympics Games, a competition that played out in Seattle the first week of July.
"We can't thank Sports Illustrated enough for being at the USA Games and recognizing our Special Olympians," said Troy Betsworth, who traveled with his wife, Michele Betsworth, to watch their only child compete. Mitchell, a 2013 East High graduate, ended up lifting 420 pounds in the power-lift event, settling for second place and a silver medal. The gold medal went to a competitor who lifted 420 pounds and yet weighed one pound less than Mitchell.
Mitchell Betsworth earned gold in the bench press (265 pounds) and squat (270 pounds) and the overall gold medal for his division, thus completing a 3-gold, 1-silver effort at these National Olympic Games.
To top it off, Sports Illustrated included him in the "Year in Photos" edition, something that's different than a medal, but oh-so precious at the same time.
"The fact Sports Illustrated covered the Games and then out of 5,000 athletes they chose Mitch," his father said. "The chances of winning the lottery are better than that."
Troy Betsworth, who coaches his son in weightlifting, said the photo shines a light on Special Olympics and, specifically, the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics group. Mitchell, he said, simply stood in the right place at a most opportune time.
"We have 170 Mitchells in our delegation and there are 14,000 statewide," said Troy, who co-chairs the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics with Sue Davis.
Troy Betsworth said Sports Illustrated reached out to the Iowa Special Olympics organization on Dec. 10, as magazine editors searched for the identification of the young man in the photo. A leader with the Iowa group recognized the athlete as Mitchell and forwarded a screen shot of a similar picture (also of Mitchell) to Troy.
"They sent me a copy, asking who the athlete was," Troy said with a laugh.
The family has purchased a couple of dozen copies of the Dec. 17 issue of the magazine. I told Troy they may have my copy (it was at home) after the Betsworths asked Mitchell to autograph page 19 to thank the Sioux City Journal. He left the magazine here for our office to enjoy.
Mitchell said they'll send other copies to relatives, many of whom joined the family in July to witness the USA National Special Olympics Games.
Following their stop at the Journal on Friday, father and son headed to East High to personally thank special education teacher Michelle Morgan, and leave another autographed copy of the magazine. The athlete's message to his teacher: "Thank you Mrs. Morgan. I love you. Mitchell Betsworth."
"She was so instrumental in Mitchell's growth as a young, contributing member of society," Troy said.
In addition to lifting five days per week, Mitchell works three days per week at Pizza Ranch, his place of employment for three years.
"I've gotten a raise three years," Mitchell said with pride as he extended three fingers to illustrate bumps in pay for a job well done.
His father smiled and nodded toward his son. "He loves his job," he said.