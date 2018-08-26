MAPLETON, Iowa -- Marty Wallace stands before educators and administrators at MVAOCOU in Mapleton as an in-service session cuts through a dreary, damp morning. Teachers close their eyes and picture a person who made a difference.
For Wallace, it's a memory more than a half-century old: a music teacher who nudges a shy freshman and sees him blossom into senior class president. "I was shy, except when I'd sing," Wallace admits. "This teacher recognized it and then put me in band. He also made me play basketball.
"And I'd do these things for him," Wallace continues, adding how beloved the instructor remained for Wallace's class, a longtime retiree invited to the 50th class reunion. Sadly, the teacher died two weeks before the get-together.
Happily, he'd left a mark -- many, many marks.
Wallace ends the tale by directing comments toward nearly 100 teachers assembled here, some rookies, others about the start their 30th year, if not more, in the classroom. And on Thursday, they're met by youngsters, some shy, some acting out, several blossoming, others awaiting their time.
Dr. Shawn Scholten and Erica Wassenaar join Wallace, members of the Creative Living Center's Trauma Education Team, a trio of educators who come from the center in Rock Valley, Iowa, armed with a wealth of mental health therapy experience, intent on leading others in becoming trauma-informed educators in trauma-informed schools. They're teachers, seeking to teach teachers and, ultimately, make a difference for children, for all of us.
"Three years ago we formed a team to give in-service workshops and do consultation with school systems," Scholten notes. "We aid them with looking at possible trauma triggers in students and what traumatized students may look like as well as strategies to assist them."
"Kids need you to give them courage," Wallace says.
He talks of a junior varsity football coach at an area school who takes an interest in a boy who seems to be withdrawing. The young man fails every high school class one quarter until a coach offers him time. "It made a difference in this young man's life," Wallace says. "He turned his grades around. He went to college and graduated with honors."
I arrive at MVAOCOU expecting a talk about tornadoes, floods, natural disasters and the like. I hear about those, all trauma-inducing, fitting my parameters. I also hear Wassenaar describe the "invisible backpack" children carry to school. When her son suffers a broken arm, it leaves visible evidence of trauma in sling and cast. The boy's peers, staff members and teachers help him carry lunch trays and books.
What happens when a parent loses a job? What happens when a grandparent is diagnosed with a terminal illness? What happens when a child realizes there isn't money at home for extra food or Christmas gifts?
"Some kids come to school on their birthday without the ability to hand out treats," Wallace says, drawing nods from teachers who've seen such trauma. "Many kids are being raised primarily by an older sibling as both parents are working all the time."
The 35 hours per week a student gets in school may be the most structured time of the week for that child. And when that time doesn't meet a child's basic needs, his or her week can collapse. "The best time some kids have they have in school because they get fed and they have someone here who cares for them," Wallace says.
The team can't stress "care" enough as it implores teachers to develop one-on-one relationships with students, as best they can. The trio suggests that educators get specific when doling out praise, rather than a trite "Good job" or "Well done." Homework levels can be modified, if applicable, and teachers may find success in allowing certain students to give verbal, over written, book reports. Allowing short classroom breaks and dividing assignments into smaller components can pay dividends.
"There were times I'd be grading a paper and I'd call the parents of a student," Wallace remembers. "I'd call and tell them their son just 'rocked' on the first page of his paper. I wasn't done grading it yet, but I wanted them to know that."
The parents' initial reaction? Negative. If the teacher was on the phone, something was wrong. "Oh," they say, "what did he do now?"
Rather than give a detention or an after-school punishment, Wallace once required community service from three high school students. He had them work with fifth-graders on spelling assignments. "I told those boys that whatever grade the fifth-graders received, that would be their grade, too," he says. The boys mellowed.
The team shares other strategies, from active listening to acceptance. They warn against methods such as placing a child in a hallway, giving an "F" in red marker, or taking away recess as punishment.
In several instances, Scholten says, teachers have told trainers that their session reminded them of why they got into education in the first place: To help children.
As the rain falls and the school year approaches, I listen and scan the room, seeking understanding in the coming chaos, the way I can only imagine it is for a teacher. Maybe I'm dramatic, but it seems to me this represents the line of scrimmage for our future. And before me, ready to greet a new year, and hundreds of children, are dozens of patient pros, their active-listening ears, ever-watchful eyes and open arms receptive to traumas they'll face, wearing hats as counselors, psychologists, friends, surrogate parents, nurses, doctors, disciplinarians and guardians.
They're teachers. They help children. In meeting the complex demands of this ever-changing profession, they help all of us.