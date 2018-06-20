SANBORN, Iowa -- Don Getting doesn't wish to make political waves.
But, but...there are waves of another kind flowing through his corn fields that affect his grain farm and and the other family business, Getting's Garden, the strawberry-picking paradise north of Sanborn that was set to open for pickers on Thursday, the birthday of his wife, Mary Jo Getting.
"We had to delay opening for a day because it was too wet," Don Getting said.
Getting rose around 3 o'clock that morning to check the weather radar, which showed a precipitation cell hanging over the 42 acres he and the family devote to their diversified strawberry operation. The cell had staying power and it settled in, eventually dumping five inches of rain, resulting in waves of water cascading through low spots on the farm.
Up to 6.5 inches of rain deluged Hartley, Iowa, to the west, and a tract south of Sanborn, where Getting raises corn and soybeans.
Another 1-inch rain saturated these strawberry fields on Sunday where, on Tuesday morning, eager employees joined several dozen customers who picked their own ripe, red, delicious strawberries, first of the 2018 season.
Getting, 64, expressed curiosity, if not frustration, with the changing weather.
"I've farmed here since I was 18, 19 or 20," he said. "And until the last decade or so, I know that before that time I could have counted on one hand the number of times we got a 4-inch rain."
These days, it seems, those downpours stall at least once per year, if not multiple times.
Besides that, nights are warmer. Getting records those facts as berries sprout under his family's tender-loving-care.
This year was particularly bizarre with snowfall throughout April that created havoc with activities such as high school proms, the Sioux City Relays and dozens of high school track and golf meets.
Well, that and strawberries. And while Getting welcomed the moisture a couple of months ago and didn't mind cool temperatures as his berries lay beneath mulch, he didn't cotton to the mercury topping the 100-degree mark on May 27. A 4-day heat wave that week stressed his tender fruits, largely burning out one early variety.
"Strawberries are a cool-season plant," said Getting. "We uncovered the plants on April 27, which is the latest we've ever done in 35 years. We then had 90 to 100 degrees around Memorial Day and we have to evapo-cool the plants with water."
The wild ride spelled the end for the business' use of the Wendy strawberry variety, an early-producer. "We won't plant the Wendy any more as it won't take this climate," Getting said. "The climate has changed here."
So, Getting's Garden has planted its stake around Jewel and Mayflower varieties. Many of the Jewels are ripe right now and customers from Omaha to Edgerton, Minnesota, will converge on this farm northwest of Sanborn to buy or pick their own berries. Carts ran happy customers to fields as a mist on Tuesday morning gave way to light sprinkles.
I tasted one, handed to me by a customer from Merrill, Iowa, who picked and filled a flat. The strawberry tasted fantastic. (As a native of Strawberry Point, Iowa, I like to think I can discern great berry taste as well as anyone.)
Mary Jo Getting, meantime, kept busy with her staff making turnovers and strawberry shakes and serving donuts as customers milled about, purchasing jam and more. Don Getting said the business will sell 1,000 strawberry donuts per day this season.
"The Jewel genetics take this climate and they pollinate a week or so later than the Wendies," Getting said. "And this is our second year of Mayflowers, whose claim to fame is that they can take anything that weather can throw at them."
As Getting toured the farm, he pointed north to where the Floyd River flowed from its banks. He may have to replant some corn acres drowned out, as may other grain producers throughout pockets of O'Brien, Osceola and Clay counties.
"For right now, we'll wait and see," said Ben Van Beek, an agronomist with Farmers Co-op Society out of Sanborn. "It's too wet to get into those fields to evaluate what needs to be done."
Getting said he's got acres he'll lose because they're covered with corn stalks carried through the fields and left behind when water receded. He may plant soybeans on those acres. He'll decide once it dries.
For ground not under water, he continued, the corn and soybeans look splendid, mirroring a USDA report on Monday that showed 84 percent of Iowa corn and 80 percent of the state's soybeans rated "good to excellent."
Strawberries, though, they're more sensitive to this year's wild ride. Getting has a bright red crop ready and emerging, thanks to his staff's diligence and ability to adjust.
Like all growers, he worries about the future, saying so as a gray morning turns grayer, wetter.
"I am surprised every year by the weather," he said. "You'd like that after 35 years, I wouldn't be surprised."