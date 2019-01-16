MOVILLE, Iowa -- I've announced baseball, softball and basketball games; track meets, concerts, trivia contests and charity auctions.
But until Saturday, I'd never taken the microphone for a parade of past conference champions. It happened at the Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament hosted by Woodbury Central High School. Moville's Travis Thomas, a super volunteer who helped run the tournament, turned from his place at the scorer's table (next to official scorer Scott Breyfogle) and asked if I could introduce past conference wrestling champions as they marched onto the mat prior to the 2019 finals.
Sure, I could help, I said. One question: What, again, are we doing?
Thomas and Todd Greder, wrestling coach at Westwood High School, explained that the old Maple Valley Conference used to invite former league champions to be recognized at the conference tournament. The tradition may have ceased when the Maple Valley Conference several years ago became the Western Valley Conference, a mega-loop that extended from Kingsley to Manning.
Greder told me Chad Shook, a principal serving the Lawton-Bronson Community School District, saw that the tradition was revived one year ago as Westwood hosted the tourney for the Western Valley, a conference that a few years ago saw its southern schools depart, returning the league to, in essence, the old Maple Valley configuration.
"I coached wrestling at Westwood for nine years, eight of them as head coach," Shook told me Monday. "The wrestling in the Maple Valley Conference was solid in those days. There were great battles going into the conference tournament and sometimes you had no idea who might win it." Odebolt-Arthur, Galva-Holstein, Kingsley-Pierson, Westwood and Woodbury Central were often contenders; and I'm sure Ida Grove (or Battle Creek-Ida Grove), Lawton-Bronson, Maple Valley and West Monona often had a say.
"I was Jack Harrison's assistant coach one year at Westwood and I saw them do this lineup of former champions one year and Jack went out there on the mat with a bunch of guys," said Shook, who wrestled for the Denison Monarchs as a prep in the Midwest Conference, a league that didn't recognize former champs this way. "It was cool to see the old champions out there."
Shook wasn't sure when the tradition ceased. He knew that if Westwood ever hosted the Western Valley tourney, he'd resurrect it. He did it one year ago and the effort impressed Mary Schultz, athletic director of Woodbury Central, host of the 2019 classic. Schultz printed a pair of sheets and placed them at the admission gates on Saturday, and asked former champions to sign in to see the tradition continue.
Thomas, the meet announcer, won a league title in 1989. Since he was going to be a part of the lineup, he couldn't announce that portion of the program. So, he asked me.
I took the sheets from the admission gates and weaved my way through the gymnasium to collect extra names of guys who missed the sign-up. Before the finals, we asked them all to gather at one end of the gym as I began announcing names, high schools and what year or years each honoree won a league title.
Ultimately, 37 past champions stepped forward. If there were others present on Saturday and we missed them, I apologize. The group included several current coaches in the league as well as dads and brothers of current grapplers; a collection I surmised that continues to promote and support this awesome sport.
There were five 4-time conference champions present on Saturday: LeMont Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson (1983-86), Bill Seuntjens of Kinglsey-Pierson (1987-90), Josh Koele of Woodbury Central (1995-98) and Kurtis Krager of OABCIG (2015-18). I saved one of the league's best all-time wrestlers for last in Jordan Bremer, a Woodbury Central athlete who won league titles from 2009-12 and secured a trio of state crowns before competing collegiately for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Bremer blushed and smiled as he walked on the mat, embarrassed slightly by the attention. He waved and nodded as his fellow champions and the crowd cheered. Bremer then took his place as an assistant coach and helped direct a new crop of Wildcat champions.
Schmid, my roommate during our days at Buena Vista University, took his seat in the bleachers after the champions' tribute and joined his wife, Denise Schmid, in watching their son, Damon Schmid, a Kingsley-Pierson freshman, claim the league title at 126 pounds. Next year, then, Damon can join his father in this tradition, one of the best I've witnessed in my time roaming around Siouxland.