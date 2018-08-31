SLOAN, Iowa -- Perhaps no football player in Siouxland is more excited about Week 2 than Carter Copple, a junior quarterback/linebacker at Westwood High School in Sloan.
"I've never played a varsity football game at home," Copple told me on Thursday.
The injury bug is the culprit. Copple, the son of Rob and Karla Copple, of Sloan, fractured a vertebrae before the regular season began last year. He sustained the fracture in practice and tried to keep going for several days, but couldn't as the pain intensified. An X-ray showed a fracture, which didn't require surgery.
Copple was able to play basketball last winter for the Rebels. He was also a second-team all-conference performer for a golf team that earned a berth in the Class 1A State Tournament.
Then the injury bug bit again as Copple swam with friends in the Missouri River as baseball season commenced. He stepped in a hole and thought he sprained his right foot. "I played a few games and kept taping it, but it didn't get better," he said.
Again, it was determined he suffered a break. Doctors put a cast on it and Copple sat out the rest of the season.
I always feel bad for high schoolers who miss seasons due to injury. They have no red-shirt option, unlike collegiate athletes.
Copple started at quarterback for Coach Cass Burkhart in a 7-6 victory at Akron-Westfield last Friday. Copple held the ball as Sam Miller booted what turned out to be the winning extra point.
On the game's last play, Copple began celebrating a bit early when he saw a teammate tackle a Westerner ball carrier. The problem? The ball carrier had pitched the ball laterally to a teammate, which Coach Eric Walkingstick's squad did six times as the hosts came within two yards of scoring a game-winning 90-yard touchdown on the contest's last play.
"I put my arms up when I thought the play was over, but it wasn't over," said Copple, who hailed the effort of senior teammate Francisco Rohner, who made the game-saving tackle for Westwood. "If Francisco doesn't make that play, we lose."
Copple, who had five tackles and completed four of five passes last Friday, hopes his Rebels can make enough plays tonight in the home opener, his first varsity action on the gridiron at Sloan.
&&&
Speaking of injuries...A couple of officials I know suffered injuries during Week 1. First, Jeff Keagle, of Wakefield, Nebraska, lost a tooth when a player turned and accidentally hit Keagle with an elbow or a shoulder in a game at Bassett, Nebraska on Thursday. Keagle finished the game and then worked a football double-header, serving as umpire in a 2:30 p.m. game at Clearwater-Ochard and then a nightcap as Norfolk Catholic traveled to Pierce. Both the Thursday game and the Friday afternoon game were moved due to a shortage of officials in Nebraska.
"All five in our crew are fairly new at his, all of us in our third year," Keagle said. "And we've got plenty of work."
&&&
Veteran umpire Doug Wessling worked the Woodbury Central vs. Hinton contest at Moville on Friday night and suffered two broken ribs in a contest he, like Keagle, ended up finishing. Wessling, a 25-year football officiating veteran, got hit and went down on one play in the second half. Four plays later he was hit by a linebacker who charged at the ball carrier. Both hits were inadvertent.
"The pain got worse after the game, maybe because the adrenaline wore off," said Wessling, of Holstein. "On Saturday morning, I said to my wife, 'Either I have broken ribs or I'm having a heart attack.'"
X-rays and an EKG revealed broken ribs, which may keep Wessling on the sidelines for a few weeks.
Devices Wessling brings the field won't take time, off, however. Wessling shared with his crew a Midland FM radio set-up he and his fellow snowmobile riders employ when they trek through the Black Hills. The earpieces and microphones allow officials to communicate with each other without having to take time to huddle in the center of the field.
"The head-sets help because they allow us to relay information to the coaches on the sidelines, especially if there's a call on the other side of the field," said linesman Devlun Whiteing, a 19-year football official who has served as mayor in Ida Grove for two decades.
"This is the second year the Iowa High School Athletic Association has allowed us to use the radios," said Wade Harriman, the referee (sometimes called the "white hat") leading this crew. Harriman, who has served as Ida County sheriff for 20 years, has worked as a high school football official for 12 seasons.
The crew, which also has members in Keith Horan and Eric Goettsch, will turn to Jeff Kohn to substitute for Wessling as he recovers.
&&&
Finally, how about music collaboration? That's what players, coaches and fans got last Friday as marching bands from Bishop Heelan High School and East High School joined forces at Memorial Field for pregame ceremonies that featured fight songs for both schools and then a cooperative a Capella performance of the "Star Spangled Banner" by choirs of both schools.
Heelan's band has played the foe's fight song for 10 years, according to Heelan High School Principal Chris Bork. The joint choir performance, he added, was a great example of both talent and cooperation, a wonderful way to start the season.
&&&
The North High marching band did double-duty on the first football weekend. North musicians played for the Stars' victory on Friday night at Olsen Stadium. The band then provided halftime entertainment for a sizeable crowd that turned out to watch Briar Cliff defeat Waldorf at Memorial Field on Saturday.