SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nearly four years ago, Manuel Roblero Sandoval arrived in South Sioux City from Guatemala, ready to start high school but unable to speak any English.

South Sioux City High School counselors told him it likely would take him longer than the usual four years to finish school.

"When they told me this, I was sad," Manuel said.

But soon after starting school, Manuel heard encouraging news from another student who had faced a similar situation.

"My friend told me you can work harder and finish."

That's what Manuel did.

He took summer classes, doubled up on his class schedule when possible and gained credits through an online program school counselors usually discourage students who aren't natural English speakers from taking because it can be hard for them to understand. He took the classes anyway, successfully completing them.

"Basically, he was working twice as hard," school counselor Julie Moreau said.

On top of all that, Manuel works from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Tyson Foods plant, squeezing in homework before and after his work shift.

"I don't have so much time to sleep or to take a break," he said. "That's the most difficult part."

On Sunday, all that hard work will pay off. Manuel will receive his high school diploma, graduating in four years while learning a new language on the fly.

"Sometimes I thought I could never finish high school," the 19-year-old said. "It's important because I can get a better job, a more easy job."

Those possibilities are what led him to leave his home in Malacatan, Guatemala, by himself at age 16 after working to save money to come to the United States.

"I came to find more opportunities, schooling, to find a better job for my future and to help my family," he said.

After spending four months in Texas waiting for the completion of his immigration paperwork, Manuel came to South Sioux City to live with an uncle and almost immediately began high school despite not speaking any English. He took classes to learn English, but sat through other classes in which he had a hard time understanding the teacher. Other Spanish-speaking students helped him make sense of it all.

"I was half scared. I didn't know anybody," he said.

After two years, he picked up a job at La Isla restaurant to pay his bills before taking the job at Tyson.

The accelerated class schedule and learning English all while working were a challenge, Manuel said, but worth it. The diploma he's picking up is one of the reasons he left his home for a country that offers more opportunities.

"When I was in Guatemala, I had a harder life. Here, I feel better because I have better things and I have a good job," said Manuel, who now speaks and understands English well.

In the process, Manuel's become a mentor for younger students who face situations similar to those he faced four years ago. He encourages them to push through doubts about making it through school and graduating.

"If they think they can't do things like graduate from high school, they need to keep working," he said. "They need to work hard and think of a better life."

That desire for a better life remains at the top of Manuel's mind.

He plans to spend the next year improving his English and working to save money for college. He wants to be a nurse so he can help others. He'd like to stay in the United States, if possible.

"I feel so happy. I feel more comfortable. I feel more confident for myself," he said, speaking in a language that four years ago was foreign to him but is now familiar.