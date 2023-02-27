SIOUX CITY -- Keeping things fresh, new and exciting.

That's what Home Builders Association (HBA) of Siouxland Executive Director Terri Schelm will be bringing to the 66th Greater Siouxland Home Show.

For the third year in a row, the event -- which starts Friday -- is taking place at the Seaboard Triumph Food Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Dr.

"The Expo Center is so nice," Schelm said. "We have big, wide doors which our vendors say will make set-up a breeze. Plus we're on one floor, which guests seem to love."

Unlike past years, the Siouxland Home Show will run three days; in years past the show was four days.

"For a very long time, our show was held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Schelm said. "This year, we'll be here Friday through Sunday, which is actually the norm for other home shows."

With approximately 250 booths and 150 exhibits, the show will be a perfect destination for any home-improvement enthusiast.

"People want to see what's hot and trendy," Schelm said. "We have vendors as well as experts who can help with both the interior and exterior of your home."

"An outdoor living space can be as elaborate as an indoor living space," Breezy Struthers Drake said. "That's pretty cool."

A designer with Modern Kitchen Design, Struthers Drake enjoys the Greater Siouxland Home Show because it allows her to showcase her top-of-line "woo-woo stuff."

"Home shows are places for one-stop shopping," she said. "You won't see one company's showroom. You're going to see the showrooms of many companies."

Plus exhibits are great places to pick up ideas.

"Chances are great that something will make you say woo-woo," Struthers Drake said.

Schelm also wants the home show to introduce to the next generation of homebuilders through educational programs like Project Home -- a partnership between the HBA has with Western Iowa Tech Community College's carpentry and electrical classes -- or an even more unique partnership with the Sioux City Community School District.

"We have an exhibit where young children can test their building skills by using LEGO," she explained. "It is amazing what you can build when you use your imagination."

Perhaps, the kids might enjoy LEGO Land while mom and dad enjoy an adult beverage.

"We have partnerships with both Oscar Carl Vineyards as well as with Marto Brewing Co.," Schelm said. "Nothing can be more relaxing than looking at exhibition booths with a drink in your hand."

This will mark Schelm's sixth Greater Siouxland Home Show, though she knows of people who've been attending the event for generations.

"The home show means spring and the prospect of warm weather is just around the corner," she said. "After the winter we've had, I think everyone can use a bit of spring."