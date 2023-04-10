SIOUX CITY -- When the 71st Abu Bekr Shrine Circus comes back to town Wednesday, audiences will be dazzled by traditional three-ring-animal acts like horses, elephants, bears and a trained buffalo.

Wait, what was that last one?

"This year, the circus will have a buffalo in addition to some camels," Abu Bekr Past Potentate David Krogh said. "That'll be fun."

George Carden International Circus -- the longtime producer of the Shrine Circus -- will be offering seven shows at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open one hour before showtimes.

This is one extra performance from last year's six shows. The circus wasn't able to perform at all in 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"After the pandemic, we knew the circus had to come back in a big way," Krogh said. "The public was ready for some more excitement."

In addition to the live animals, the shows will have plenty of clowns, contortionists, high-wire aerialists and, new this year, the "Human Rocket" (aka Leo Garcia).

But the circus is much more than just entertainment for Abu Bekr Shriners.

"The circus is what keeps the Fraternal Order of Shriners going," Krogh said. "Without it, we could no longer support all of our philanthropic programs."

Also significant is the role that circuses play in the lives of audiences.

"I can't tell you how many people tell me they've been coming to the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus since they were kids," Krogh said. "Now, they're bringing their kids or their grandkids."

That is, in large part, because circuses remain affordable entertainment for most families.

However, Krogh warns there may be some unscrupulous websites which may be selling scalped circus tickets, for exorbitant amounts of money.

"The best places to purchase tickets are at tysoncenter.com or at the Primebank Box Office," he explained, stating that ticket prices are $16, $18 and $20, plus applicable fees.

As a special promotion family-friendly promotion, tickets for the Wednesday shows are just $10, all seats are reserved and no coupons are necessary.

Since he's a Shriner, Krogh gets to see every performance of the circus. He says it never gets old.

"Instead, it takes me back to when I was a kid, watching the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus for the first time," he said. "That's the magic of the circus. We all get to be kids again when the circus comes to town."

Abu Bekr Circus chairman Colin Ross agrees.

"There is no other event in Siouxland that has the tradition, community support and family-friendly entertainment value that compares with the Shrine Circus," he said. "It doesn't matter if you are seven years old or 70 years old, we can't wait to see everyone's face light up when they see the circus."