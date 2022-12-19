After a 40-year career as an educator and Dallas Cowboys security chief, Dupree never forgot his Sioux City roots

SIOUX CITY -- When Gail Dupree succumbed to cancer on Nov. 28 in Mesquite, Texas, he was remembered as being a loving family man, a talented high school football and basketball coach and an innovative educational administrator.

He was also known for a sideline gig as chief security officer with the Dallas Cowboys.

Even though he lived in the Lone Star State for more than 40 years, Dupree never forgot a childhood spent in his native Sioux City.

Born March 13, 1958, to Evereada (Jackson) Dupree and Dave Dupree, he was the middle of three kids in a close-knit family.

"Gail lost his dad at a young age," Duane Daniels, a childhood friend who met Daniels in the third grade. "That drew Gail even closer to his family, especially his mom."

Yet Dupree also wanted to try new things. That's how he became the first-ever member of Sioux City's then brand-new chapter of the Boys Club.

Boys Club influence

Chartered in September 1968, the Jesse E. Marshall Boys Club (now known as the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City) quickly became an influence in the life of the 11-year-old Dupree.

"Gail loved to brag about being the first dues-paying member of the Boys Club," childhood friend Andrew Pearson recalled. "But that was Gail's personality. If there was something interesting to experience, he always wanted to be the first one to give it a try."

For instance, Dupree wanted his friends to see "The Wizard of Oz" on TV, first, at his house.

"That was back when 'The Wizard of Oz' was only shown once a year on TV, so it was a big deal," Pearson explained. "We'd watch it at Gail's house one year and my house the next year. It became a tradition for us."

Athletics also drew Dupree and Daniels together.

"I went to Hopkins Elementary School while Gail went to Webster Elementary School," Daniels said. "We met as members at the Boys Club."

Sports cemented Daniels and Dupree's friendship. That continued when the two of them attended West Middle School and West High School together.

"I was involved in every sport from football to basketball to Golden Gloves boxing," Daniels said.

The lure of football

Dupree, on the other hand, dreamed of a career in football.

"Gail broke his leg on four separate occasions as a kid," Daniel remembered. "This pretty much ended his dreams of becoming a football player."

If he couldn't play football, the enterprising Dupree reasoned, he could coach football.

After graduating from West, he went to Iowa State University, where he earned a degree in education.

"Gail moved to Dallas because that's where his sister Rita Mae lived," Daniels said.

Dupree also wanted to relocate to the "Big D," since it was well represented with other Black coaches and teachers.

According to Daniels, that was a major reason for the move. So was Dallas' obsession with the game of football.

"It was Gail who persuaded me to move to Dallas," Daniels said. "I was training for the Golden Gloves in Sioux City when it was 20 below zero. Gail called me, mentioned it was 80 degrees where he lived. Eighty sounded a heckuva lot better than 20 below. That's when I decided to head to a warmer climate.

"Other than a handful of years I moved away for work, I've been enjoying life in Dallas ever since," Daniels, now a fiber optic engineer, said with a chuckle.

Coaching to state

As for Dupree, he accepted a teaching job at Dallas' Hillcrest High School where he coached the boys football team as well as the basketball team, which went on to become state champions in 1987.

Wanting to make a career change, he went back to school, earning a master's in educational administration from Texas A&M University.

Dupree served as assistant principal at Hillcrest as well as Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School before becoming principal at the city's David W. Carter High School in 2006. He finished his career as the school's executive director for the office of student discipline.

Football also remained a big part of his life.

For 40 years, Dupree worked in security with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Gail took his job with the Cowboys very seriously," Daniels said. "One time, he wouldn't let (longtime Cowboys president and general manager) Tex Schramm in because he didn't have his credentials on him. Instead of being sore, Schramm made Gail the team's chief security officer because of it."

Eagle-eyed Cowboy fans may have spotted Dupree along the sidelines during televised games. He could also be seen walking the head coach after the game.

Despite a hectic schedule, Dupree always put his wife Sue, sons Corey and Taylor, daughter Erika and grandchildren Quincy and Ava ahead of everything else.

"Gail led the life he wanted to lead," Daniels said. "He loved his family and he loved working with young people. I think because he lost his dad so early, Gail wanted to be both a mentor and a coach to his own kids as well as the kids at school."

"What a lot of former students will remember is Gail's love of education and his love of Charms Blow Pops," he continued. "Gail gave away a lot of Blow Pops over the course of his career."

Earlier this year, Dupree returned to Sioux City for a final visit.

A Sioux City visit

In late May, Dupree came to visit the recently expanded Boys and Girls Club of Sioux City. He was joined by Russ Dokken, a friend who was also an original member.

"Gail loved how much we've grown as an organization," Boys and Girls Club CEO Meredith Treppa said. "He was also happy that our mission -- to inspire young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens -- remained the same."

Pearson said he'll remember Dupree as a good friend and a fellow bowler.

"Gail and I learned how to bowl at the Boys Club," he said. "Those were very good times."

"I think Gail was supposed to be back in town later in the summer," Pearson continued. "He couldn't come due to illness."

Instead, many of his Sioux City friends showed off their affection by wearing "Dupe Troop" T-shirts, sharing it on social media while their friend was going through cancer treatment.

"I've been thinking about Gail a lot lately," Pearson said. "I know I miss seeing him on the sidelines whenever the Cowboys play."

Daniels will always remember Dupree as a fellow Boys Club member he met when both were in the third grade.

"We spent our childhoods together as the best of friends, growing up in Sioux City," he said. "I'm happy to have remained his friend and see him achieve his dreams as an adult."