Career Academy students get hands-on experience as elementary teachers

SIOUX CITY -- During lunchtime at Liberty Elementary School, fourth graders were peppering Roberto Alvarez-Arreola about classwork and his Super Bowl picks.

"If I had the choice between the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, I'd go Chiefs all the way," he said, diplomatically. "But that's only because my favorite team (the Los Angeles Rams)isn't playing."

Even though he has an easy rapport with the elementary kids, Alvarez-Arreola isn't a teacher.

Instead, he is a West High School senior who is participating in a Sioux City Career Academy Pathway.

Several times a week, Alvarez-Arreola gains hands-on experience through a teaching internship.

"I'm there to help teachers out," he explained. "Sometimes, I'm there to answer a question a student has on an assignment. Other times, I'm there just to help with a problem."

Originally from Los Angeles, Alvarez-Arreola moved to Sioux City in the ninth grade.

Valeria Alcala, on the other hand, grew up in Sioux City.

Like Alvarez-Arreola, she is a West High senior participating in Career Academy's educational pathway as a student teacher.

However, Alcala actually attended Liberty when she was younger.

"Becoming a student teacher at my old elementary school is strange," she said with a laugh. "Many of my former teachers are still teaching class."

Alcala's interest in education probably didn't surprise too many people. After all, she keeps herself busy in and out of the classroom.

Active in her high school jazz band, marching band and choir, Alcala also participates in the Spanish National Honor Society and serves as the sergeant at arms for West's Student Council.

Similar to Alcala, Alvarez-Arreola is also a high achiever.

He is already a member of the Army National Guard and wants to attend Western Iowa Tech Community College after basic training.

Both Alcala and Alvarez-Arreola said being bilingual has helped them as student teachers.

"We're able to bond with students because we speak the same language while experiencing some of the same problems," Alvarez-Arreola said. "There's nothing worse than not understanding a question due to language."

This is an issue that Alcala knows first-hand.

"When I was in elementary school, there weren't very many Spanish-speaking instructors," she said. "That's why I try to be there for my kids."

Another advantage Alcala and Alvarez-Arreola have over more traditional teacher is their youth.

"We're less intimidating than adult teachers," Alvarez-Arreola said. "The kids know we're students just like they are."

Alvarez-Arreola is considering studying education or psychology in college. Alcala said she'd like to pursue either education or social work.

Still, Alcala is amazed at how inquisitive fourth-graders can be.

"They seem really interested in everything and willing to ask a lot of questions," she said. "Kids seem a lot more mature than when I was in elementary school."