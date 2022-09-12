Celebrate Siouxland bring focus on community's Latino culture

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Araceli Lopez Valdivia was valiantly trying to work the wrinkles out of flags that hanged on the hallway wall of her 3900 Dakota Ave. office.

As executive director of Unity in Action, a nonprofit providing support for Latino and immigrant families, she is also in charge of the second annual Celebrate Siouxland, a three-day Latino festival that is taking place in South Sioux City, Thursday through Saturday.

"We don't have all of the flags representing Latin America but we're getting there," Valdivia said about a week before the start of the event.

Representing all Latin American countries was important to Unity in Action, who timed the celebration to coincide with the national Welcoming America Week initiative as well as Mexican Independence Day, which occurs on Friday.

"Previously, there were events that only centered around Mexico," Unity in Action program coordinator Vanessa Topete said. "Our festival celebrates all things Latino."

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday with a fun night of Loteria (a Mexican form of Bingo) at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

It continues with an outdoor showing of the 2021 animated movie "Vivo" (featuring the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoe Saldana and Gloria Estafan), which starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Jeffrey Dible Soccer Complex, 1280 Riverview Drive.

However, the big events will take place with a Celebrate Siouxland parade, going down Dakota Avenue at 11 a.m. Saturday. From noon to 10 p.m., a music and food festival will occur at the soccer complex.

"We'll have a kid fun zone, dancers, musicians, DJs and plenty of food trucks," Unity in Action community organizer Rogelio Rodriguez explained. "Latinos do love music and we do love food."

A former area educator, Rodriguez said he had previously attended Siouxland festivals put on by the Asian, African and Greek communities.

"It was very hard for the Latino community to organize events," he said. "Many of them are raising families, working long hours and don't have time for fun."

Which is why Unity in Action has partnered with both the business and civic sectors in creating the Latino festival.

"We'll also be recognizing Latinx students with scholarships and, even, showcasing different countries in a cultural fashion show," Valdivia explained.

Though she's only been with Unity in Action for a few months, Valdivia has been planning events since high school.

"Organizing a Latino festival is the biggest thing I've ever done," she said. "Thankfully, I've had the help of amazing people on our board of directors as well as many volunteers."

Indeed, Valdivia wished there were more community-wide events for Hispanics when she was growing up.

Rodriguez nodded his head in agreement.

"Over the years, Siouxland has embraced what Latinos bring to the work community," he said. "Our Latino fest will allow us to show off our culture."

Or to be more precise, that should be cultures.

"To be Latino means you can be of Mexican, Honduran, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, Peruvian or many other kinds of descents," Valdivia said. "Everybody should have a chance to share their heritage and their story."

Plus you don't have to be Latino to appreciate what's at the Latino festival.

"The entire community can expect food from different countries, music, dance and a fun, busy kid's zones," Valdivia said. "Anybody can join in on the fun."