Children learn about musical instruments from Sioux City Symphony Orchestra members

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- "Hold your head up high and blow."

Those were the instructions that Sioux City Symphony Orchestra musician Stephanie Kocher gave to 8-year-old Logan Cain as he tried to play the flute for the first time.

Instead of a musical note, the flute let out a breathy squeak.

"Last week, I got to play the tuba," Logan, a Cardinal Elementary School second grader, said with a shrug. "I'm better on a tuba than I am on a flute."

Logan was one of the students participating in a four-week "Children Making Music in the Library" program, held Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

The program, funded by the Nebraska Arts Council, gives elementary school children the opportunity to get a hands-on musical lesson from four different members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, said its executive director Richard Steinbach.

"If the children attend at least three of the four sessions, they will get a chance to tour the Orpheum Theatre and see the symphony perform the score along with the movie version of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' on June 11," he explained.

"It is the 20th anniversary of the movie and (composer) John Williams' film score is amazing," he added.

While Logan Cain said he and his six-year-old brother Mason Cain have seen "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," they haven't read any of author J.K. Rowling's books.

"The length of the Harry Potter books are probably intimidating," mom Melissa Cain said. "Maybe they'll read them when they get older."

"Logan, especially, is interested in nothing but sports," she continued. "I wanted to see if my boys also had an interest in music."

Elementary school is the perfect time to introduce kids to music, according to symphony flutist Kocher, who is also a private music teacher and a flute instructor for the University of South Dakota and Dordt University.

"There are many studies that show children who are exposed to and play music do better in all other subjects in school," she said. "It will set them for success in the future."

Don't tell Logan that music can be educational. He just likes it experimenting with different musical instrument for entertainment purposes.

"I just like to see what noise they make," he said.

