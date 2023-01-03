Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center unveils its newest feathery ambassador

SIOUX CITY -- Lucia, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador, is covered with feathers, has sharp talons and can cause quite a ruckus if she wanted to.

But does a screech owl really, you know, let out a screech?

"A screech owl only screeches when it is agitated," Kari Sandage, a naturalist at the 4500 Sioux River Road nature center, explained. "Otherwise, they will let out a whinny."

Wait, a whinny as in the sound a horse would make?

"I know it sounds weird but screech owls do produce a whinny-like sound," Sandage said. "I have a screech owl living in my backyard and I hear a whinny every night. At first, it freaked me out and, then, I just realized it was an owl."

During her first official meet-and-greet on Dec. 28, Lucia neither screeched nor whinnied at the nearly 50 people who came by to say hi.

Considered the smallest owl in North America, a screech owl can range in size from 6 to 10 inches in length, with a wingspan of 19 to 24 inches. As is common with owls, a female is generally a bit larger than a male.

Lucia, a female screech owl, was found to be severely injured on a road at Stone State Park in February 2022.

"Park officials discovered Lucia, who had been hit by a car," Sandage said. "She recovered from her injuries at the SOARS (Save Our Avian Resources) rehabilitation clinic."

However with impaired vision and a permanently-damaged wing, Lucia wouldn't be able to survive if she was released back into the wild.

That was when it was decided that Lucia would spend the rest of her life at the nature center.

Which actually seems like a sweet gig for an owl like Lucia.

"Owls are masters when it comes to survival," Sandage said. "They are nocturnal, so they are most active when their predators are asleep. Plus owls are able to camouflage themselves by living in barns or inside of trees."

Owls subsist on a diet of mice, insects, small rodents and fellow birds.

"That's why screech owls have sharp talons," Sandage said. "You don't want to approach an owl because of their sharp claws and powerful beaks."

Lucia will never have to worry about where her next meal is coming from. She will always have a steady supply of mice to dine on, courtesy of nature center personnel.

"Lucia has come a long ways since she was discovered less than a year ago," Sandage said.

Named after Mount Lucia at Stone State Park, Lucia has already been shown to the public at a number of elementary schools.

"We needed to acclimate Lucia to people before putting her on display at the nature center," Sandage said. "So far, she's been handling things like a pro."

Indeed, Lucia is unusually serene as people come up to see her, close-up and personal.

"Lucia is just taking in all of the attention," Sandage said. "She's probably curious about the attention."

Which is one of the best aspects of the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

"Owls are famous for not being seen," Sandage said. "Now, the public can see Lucia the Screech Owl whenever they want to."