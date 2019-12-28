East High kids share secret of speech success

"The kids who excel at speech and debate tend to excel in all other school subjects," Kuiken said. "Speech and debate give them self-confidence and the ability to think on their feet."

More importantly to Lester, it allows her to step into the shoes of other people.

"Because our reading relies heavily on people experiencing personal issues, you do develop a lot of empathy for them," Lester said.

That was certainly true for Claire Hendrich, whose portrayal of a child in an abusive family, earned her a fourth place in prose.

Unlike her classmates, Hendrich, a Kansas native who recently moved to Sioux City, hadn't previously been involved in any speech or debate tournaments before.

"This is all new for me," she said. "I like it a lot."

That may be an understatement. Similar to Britton and Lester, Hendrich wants to study to become a teacher involved in either music, drama or speech when in college.

Vanderloo, on the other hand, wants to study something much more scientific after he graduates from high school.