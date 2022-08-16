For five years, Siouxland cycling brothers have made an annual trek on the Cowboy Trail

ONAWA, Iowa — Some people prefer taking the road less traveled.

That's certainly the case with brothers Byron and Doug Thelander.

For the past five years, Byron, a retired heating and cooling company owner from Onawa, Iowa, and Doug, a retired plumbing company owner from Castana, Iowa have bicycled their way from Norfolk to Valentine, Nebraska, on a round-trip trek across the famous Cowboy Trail.

The brother are slated to make a return in mid-September.

Running across Nebraska's so-called Outback region, the Cowboy Trail originally had train tracks belonging to the Chicago and North Western Railway. Eventually, this railway corridor was discontinued and the tracks were removed.

Nowadays, the Cowboy Trail is a recreational trail used for hiking, horseback riding and, in the case of the Thelander brothers, bicycling.

"Our ride is over 400 miles," Byron Thelander explained. "We'll ride 85 miles for the first two days and, then, 60 or so miles for the next six days."

While the scenery is beautiful, the ride can be both challenging and treacherous.

"A few years back, we had to ride on top of eight inches of water," Byron Thelander said. "Downpours form the night before would flood the trails."

Good luck if you ever have a bicycle breakdown. After all, you're in the middle of nowhere.

Indeed, the brothers had to be on the lookout for goat heads, a type of plant with an aggressively sharp bur.

"Goat heads are like cockleburs on steroids," Byron Thelander explained. "You can blow your tire on a goat head."

This "roughing it" aspect was a marked contrast with Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), which the brothers had often previously rode.

"On RAGBRAI, you're always in a crowd and that's no fun," Byron Thelander said. "The Cowboy Trail is more challenging plus the views are better."

He isn't kidding. The Pine Ridge, the Sandhills and the valleys of the Niobrara River, the Elkhorn River and Lone Pine Creek.

However, the Thelander brothers' cycling summer will start with a 200-mile round trip along the George S. Mickelson Trail in South Dakota's Black Hills region.

Indeed, Byron Thelander, 69, estimated he will cycle around 3,000 this year and Doug Thelander, 71, will be even more active.

"When I was working, I couldn't take time off," Byron Thelander said. "While Doug and I don't feel old, we are able to enjoy our retirements."

Plus they're staying healthy while having fun.

"The challenges and discomforts of the ride are just short memories compared to the fun times, beautiful scenery you miss just driving down the highway and also the sense of accomplishment which will all last a lifetime," Byron Thelander said.