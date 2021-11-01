Heelan students tackle workplace issues with '9 to 5: The Musical'

SIOUX CITY -- The tap-tap-tap of electric typewriters, the aroma of correction fluid, and, presumably, the sight of shoulder pads will be back in fashion when Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students stage a production of "9 to 5: The Musical."

An adaptation of the 2008 Tony Award-nominated musical which, in turn, was based off of the classic 1980 comedy, "9 to 5" will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Heelan's Fine Arts Auditorium, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

Even though "9 to 5" is set in the past, communications arts teacher Emily Bonnema said the show still resonates with younger audiences.

"The show speaks to how the role of women in the workplace has evolved over the years," Bonnema, who is also the show's director, explained. "It also shows how we should treat people the way we want to be treated ourselves."

"9 to 5" depicts three secretaries at the Consolidated Companies turning the tables on their sexist, egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr.

"I've seen the '9 to 5' movie before because my mom is big Dolly Parton fan," said Asia Keane, who plays Doralee (the Dolly Parton character) in the show. "And yeah, mom's excited because I get to wear a big Dolly wig in the show."

A Heelan senior, Keane said she'd like pursue theater as a career. So does her classmate Mara Aesoph, who plays Violet (portrayed by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.)

"The show is very funny but it is also relatable," Aesoph said.

Unlike her costars, senior Lydia Green doesn't want a career in the theatrical arts. Instead, her ambitions lie in a different sort of art form.

"I want to study and become a tattoo artist," Green, who plays the part of Judy (portrayed by Jane Fonda in the film) in the show.

The juicy role of the tyrannical Franklin Hart is going to senior Jake Wiest, who will soon be outfitted with a Dabney Coleman-style mustache.

"I need to make the audience hate me," said Wiest, who is also a member of Heelan's student council and the Mayor's Youth Commission.

"That will take real acting skill," Green noted, "because Jake is nothing like the character he plays."

As her cast of actors prepare for the show, director Bonnema admitted "9 to 5" is edgier and more contemporary than past Heelan shows.

"Well, 'Cinderella' and 'Mary Poppins' have been our most recent musicals," she said. "I think '9 to 5' is much more realistic."

Especially in the age of the "Me Too" movement, "9 to 5" may be as relevant today as it has ever been.

Despite its topicality, the show's appeal is timeless.

"It's a funny show and the music is wonderful," Bonnema said.

