NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans, Don Bourret still looks like a rocker.
A confident swagger continues to come through despite the fact he is 79 and has been a drummer in bands for more nearly 62 years.
Bourret, the sole surviving member of the Iowa Rock n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame-inducted band The Velaires, will play one final gig at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Skyline Bar & Casino, 103 State Highway 105.
"Nowadays, bars want younger musicians who have followers who drink more than our fans do and stay out later than our fans do," he said with a shrug.
Bourret also admitted it isn't easy putting on a four-hour show.
"When you're not performing all the time, your muscles begin to atrophy," he said as current Velaire members -- guitarist Bill "Chopper" Pelchat, bassist-vocalist Mike King, and saxophonist Dave Napier -- make it onto the stage. "Being in a band is tough on your body."
That wasn't the way things were when the original Velaires -- with rhythm guitarist Dan Matousek, lead guitarist Bob Dawdy and bassist Jerry DeMers -- zoomed onto Billboard Magazine's Top 100 recording chart with a cover of Chuck Berry's "Roll Over Beethoven."
With a hit record on the resume, the Velaires soon snagged a guest appearance on Dick Clark's "American Bandstand," becoming the only Iowa band to appear on the TV show.
Bourret remembered the Aug. 15, 1961, performance as if it happened yesterday.
For instance, he remembered eating at Greenwich Village's O. Henry Steakhouse the night before the appearance, barely making it to Philadelphia -- the city where "American Bandstand" originated -- for the live performance the next day and, especially, the long ride home.
"We were on national TV and, a few days after that, we were playing a $200-a-night gig at Lake Andes, South Dakota," Bourret said. "That's how things worked back them."
"No, this was the way Dick Matousek would book gigs," Pelchat remembered with a laugh. "Dick never believed in following a straight line."
The brother of Dan Matousek, Dick Matousek booked the Velaires and Silver Strings, a band that Pelchat, King and their friend Ronnie Denning formed in the early 1970s.
"Dick would book us a gig in Worthington, Minnesota, one night, Kansas City the next night and, then, Huron, South Dakota, the third night," King added. "It was crazy."
Even crazier was the fact that being in a rock-and-roll band was often more of a sideline than a regular gig.
"I sold paint for more years than I was with the Velaires," Bourret said.
This was especially true when the Velaires disbanded when its leader Dan Matousek died in 1998 and Bourret got a job in Greeley, Colorado, the very next year.
A bout with throat cancer was one of the reason he returned to Sioux City in 2007. Another reason was that he missed performing as one of the Velaires.
Eventually, veteran musician Napier joined founding members Bourret and Dawdy and newcomers Pelchat and King in the new Velaires line-up.
"We'd played as often as we pleased," Napier said. "Even though, 'Chopper,' Mike and I previously played in different bands, we were familiar with each other's music. We were also familiar with the Velaires."
The men drew even closer following the 2013 death of Dawdy.
"It was an honor working with Bob," Pelchat said. "It didn't matter if you were Tommy Bolin, every guitarist in Sioux City was inspired by Bob."
The same could be said for Bourret, whose skills as a drummer are legendary.
"I loved the music," he said simply. "I always have."
On Wednesday, Bourret will be joined by bandmates Pelchat, King and Napier and his own son, musician Darwin Bourret.
"I'm looking for one last dance and one final gig," Bourret said. "It's been a great ride."