SIOUX CITY — Fran McGarry says her husband Kevin McGarry has an irritating way of watching TV.

"Kevin has a habit of starting a show and hitting 'stop' a second later," she explained with a sigh. "Then, Kevin will ask, was that me in that scene?'"

Call it an occupational hazard since Kevin, who co-owns of ACME Comics & Collectibles with Fran, has started a second career as a background actor (also known as an extra) on shows like AMC's "The Walking Dead" and Netflix's "Ozark."

On the former, he played the part of an upright dead dude while on the latter, he played a bartender, which is sort of like typecasting since he used to tend bar at the Ickey Nickel.

Most of the roles have been in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it variety. However, his role in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" -- a big screen adaptation of the popular DC Comic superhero character of Shazam -- may be Kevin's most prominent role to date.

Or maybe it won't be.

"You see, I haven't watched the movie yet," Kevin said of the movie, which was released nationally March 17. "My scene may be in the final cut or it may have been left on the cutting room floor."

So, how did a Sioux City man with no previous acting credits get cast in such buzz-worthy big and small screen projects?

Well, the McGarrys' son Sean, a budding filmmaker and recent Georgia State University graduate, had already experienced some success as a background actor in Atlanta, which is becoming a go-to location for movies and TV shows.

"Sean was leaving to work on a project in Canada and needed me to house- and cat-sit for him in Atlanta," Kevin recalled. "Needing something to do, I started checking social media sites for background acting roles."

He quickly snagged a role of a "walker" -- or nonspeaking zombie -- during the final season of "The Walking Dead," which revolved around survivors of a zombie apocalypse.

A short time later, both Kevin and Fran McGarry were cast in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is a sequel to the 2019 box office hit "Shazam!"

Fran McGarry spent two days on the set, filming in Atlanta, in June 2021.

"I was digitized, which means I was photographed by multiple angles by multiple cameras," she explained. "Through computer-generated, they can have me do anything."

In Kevin's case, he played the part of a pedestrian hiding behind an exploding car.

"I played opposite a young lady who was supposed to be my girlfriend," he said. "We were supposed to be on set for three days but we were actually on the set for three weeks."

The scene -- filmed in downtown Atlanta -- required pyrotechnics as well as plenty of running to and from "danger" by Kevin.

"That was basically what the role required," he said. "I had to look scared and run away. I don't think I ran so much in my life."

Kevin also got to wear his own wardrobe -- specifically a colorful Hawaiian shirt -- for the part.

Being on the set for an extended period also allowed him to interact with "Shazam!" leading man Zachary Levi, whom Kevin said was "completely down to earth."

"Most of the time, actors didn't associate with extras," Kevin said. "Zach, on the hand, put everybody at ease. He even brought a Karaoke machine on set just for fun."

Levi also apparently has a good memory.

"A year after filming, I attended a comic book convention and Zach was there," Kevin said. "Zach immediately recognized me and said, 'Hey, you're the Hawaiian Shirt Guy.'"

Now, the McGarrys will have to see how much of the Hawaiian Shirt Guy's scene made it into the final cut of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Even if it is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role, the McGarrys are happy with their unexpected cinematic side gigs.

Does that mean there might be a reprise of Hawaiian Shirt Guy if there is a third "Shazam!" movie?

"I'm sure it all depends on how well this movie does at the box office," Kevin said.

Fran McGarry is holding out hope for another comic-book-turned-movie-superhero.

"I had fun being a part of the 'Shazam' movie but when it comes to comic book superheroes, I like Spider-Man better," she said.