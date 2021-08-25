It's been a busy summer for the new director of the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce

"Rachel and I became victims of our own success," he said. "The bed and breakfast would make all of its profit for the year by hosting weddings over the course of three or four months. The rest of the year, our location was pretty desolate and too isolated from everything else."

This was especially true for Rachel Westergard, who wanted to go back to school.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make, but moving to the Midwest was the right thing to do," Westergard said. "Rachel enrolled as a business major at the University of South Dakota while we moved to my hometown of Le Mars."

After hearing that longtime Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce of Commerce Executive Director Neal Adler was retiring, Westergard thought his own eclectic background might prove advantageous.

"I've have had the opportunity to wear many hats over the years," he said. "This experience has made me empathetic to the challenges facing different types of industries."

That was important since the Le Mars Chamber executive director would also be the executive director of Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation (LBIC), that centered solely on economic development.