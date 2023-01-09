LaunchPAD Children's Museum kids learn chemistry lesson while creating puking snowmen

SIOUX CITY — Frosty and Icy ate too many snowballs. What did the wastebaskets-turned-snowmen do next?

Well, they vomited out all of the snowballs (actually cotton balls) in a fizzy, bubbling mess that included water, vinegar, baking soda and, believe it or not, glitter.

"Kids love science projects and they love to be grossed out," LaunchPAD Children's Museum education manager Shelby Schroeder explained on Jan. 5. "Our vomiting snowman demonstration checks off both boxes."

Indeed, the 623 Pearl St. kid-friendly museum devoted the week of Jan. 2 - 6 to projects related to people made of (fake) snow.

According to community and inclusion coordinator Javier Perez, DIY experiments are especially popular.

"We try to keep things as interactive as popular," he said. "Children can learn how to make the vomiting snowman here at LaunchPAD. They can also try to do the experiment with common household ingredient when they're at home."

Maybe yes. But, maybe no.

Sometimes, what happened at LaunchPAD must also stay at LaunchPAD.

"The vomiting snowman may be a bit messy for parents to clean up," Schroeder admitted.

That's because the vomit is created when the baking soda (a base) and vinegar (an acid) combines, making a carbon dioxide gas.

So, what does the red and green glitter contribute in the snowman throw-up? We guess it just makes things festive.

Schroeder said she, Perez and the rest of the LaunchPAD staff are constantly coming up with theme weeks in which kids can make crafts or art pieces as well as participate in simple science experiments.

In other words, they're learning stuff while having a good time.

If that's the case, how many snowballs can a snowman actually eat?

As many as he wants to, we imagine, since Schroeder has plenty of cotton balls to spare.

Plus she has just enough baking soda and vinegar in the event that Frosty and Icy get another upset stomach.