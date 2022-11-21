Le Mars to kick off the holiday season with music, a winter carnival and a 26-foot tree

LE MARS, Iowa -- There's holiday spirit around every corner in downtown Le Mars, as well as a 26-foot Christmas tree in the middle of Olson Event Center.

If things seem a bit chaotic right now, that's OK, said Margaret Catton.

"Somehow, our Christmas in Hometown Le Mars festival always comes together," she said.

Catton, a Le Mars business owner, ought to know. She's been one of the event's volunteers since its inception three years ago.

With a full slate of family-friendly activities, Christmas in Hometown Le Mars will kick off the holiday season in the Plymouth County town on Saturday.

The festival was inspired by a 2019 holiday trip that Habitue Coffeehouse owner Cheryl Wells took to New York City. She wanted to bring the excitement, joy and grandeur of a Big Apple Christmas to the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

Wells, along with her husband Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, Michaela Brown, of the gospel singing group The Browns, and volunteers like Catton, started Christmas in Hometown Le Mars as a mostly "virtual" event during the COVID year of 2020.

Despite that less than ideal start, the festival has grown in scope ever since.

This year's event will kick off with a drive-in movie showing of 1994's "The Santa Clause" at 7 p.m. Friday at Total Motors, 801 Hawkeye Ave., SW.

The real fun begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday when Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer makes a stop for breakfast at the Central Event Center, 10 Central Ave., S.

Immediately after that, Santa and Mrs. Claus will set up shop at Habitue Coffeehouse, 108 Central Ave. NE, while kid's crafts, food vendors and a scavenger hunt become situated in various spots throughout Le Mars' downtown district at 9 a.m.

Sportier people may enjoy a Santa 5K/10K Fun Run, which will start at the Olson Event Center, 33 First Street NE, at 10 a.m.

"This is always fun because we ask runner to dress in Christmas attire," Catton said.

Plus there are several new events for this year.

They include pony rides and a petting zoo, outside of the Wells Visitors Center & Ice Cream Parlor, 115 Central Ave. NW, a Safety with S'mores activity conducted by the Le Mars Fire Department, and, even, a Christmas Carnival with a magic show, balloon stations, face painting and temporary tattoos.

Entertainment will include a 1 p.m. concert with Sioux City-based singer Jill Miller. At 1:30 p.m., the Browns will host their "Home for Christmas" show at Century Theatre, 11 Central Ave. NW. Dancers from the CDA dance troupe and the Turn Around Studio ballet students will perform at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

This will all lead up to the 6 p.m. lighting ceremonies of the 26-foot-tall "Christmas in Hometown Le Mars" Christmas tree at the Olson Event Center, which will be followed with a concert from The Browns.

"With dashing store displays and an entire day full of free, family activities, people can experience what makes the Ice Cream Capital of the World a must-see holiday destination," Catton said.